Employee’s Boss Told Them They Could Work Remotely, But Now They’re Being Pressured To Come Into The Office Even Though It’s Three Hours Away

It’s never a good sign when a worker is promised one thing and then their boss later goes back on their word and decides to change things up.

In today’s story, a worker who was told that remote work would be okay is now being pressured to come into the office…that’s three hours away from their house!

Check out what they had to say in the story below.

Boss asked me to drive 3 hours to the office when I work from home. “I just need to vent. I work remote. Before I started this job I made sure they were okay with me moving states and they said yes. My move got delayed, however I still live 3 hours from the office. Last month my boss asked me to come into the office for an after-work event. I said no, then he basically begged me.

That’s a long day!

I felt pressured and went. Spent 6 hours total driving that day. Thought it was a one time thing. Nope. This week my boss demanded (not asked this time) me to come into the office and work there for a day to meet a new colleague.

Not again!

I put my foot down and said no because I live too far. Asking me to wake up at 4 AM, drive 3 hours there, work my whole day there and then spend 3 hours driving back home and not get home until 8 PM with not even a 24 hour notice is so unbelievably disrespectful. AND NOT OUR AGREEMENT.

He has proof.

I literally have emails of him saying he is totally fine with me moving states. I think he stalks my IP address because idk how else he would know I still live in state. But regardless, I am nowhere near local to their office. The lack of respect…”

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader has a good idea…

This individual shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

That’s a long way to ask someone to drive to work!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.