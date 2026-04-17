Grocery Store Employee Watched As A Customer Asked The Manager To Watch Her Car, But After It Got Stolen, She Came Back Inside Blaming Him

Blaming others can be easier than admitting your own mistake.

What would you do if someone asked you to watch their car while you were closing up, and then blamed you when something went wrong? Would you apologize and take the blame? Or would you stand your ground and do your best to ignore them?

In the following story, a grocery store employee deals with this situation at closing time. Here’s how it all played out.

This lady got her car stolen and blamed my manager Last night at 10 on the dot, this lady came to our store and begged to get in. My manager said no at first because we were closed, but she kept begging, so my manager agreed because it was just one item. He let her in and then locked the door. Apparently, the lady told my manager to watch her car. But we are in the middle of closing, and when the door closed, he continued on with closing duties.

The woman was adamant that he should have been watching her car.

Well, this lady had left her car unlocked with her keys, wallets, and credit cards inside. She started yelling at my manager, saying, “Weren’t you watching my car like I asked you? Why didn’t you do it?” My manager tried to stay calm and was trying to explain to her, “Hey, I’m not responsible because we are closed. We are closing, and I have to leave at a certain time. If not, we get in trouble.” Which is true, but she gets madder and starts cursing him out, saying that it’s his fault her car was stolen, and why couldn’t he do her this favor that if she were her, she would have watched the car even if she had other jobs to do.

At this point, she really starts yelling.

Then she gets mad that the manager is telling the police operator the details, saying you didn’t watch the car, and now it’s stolen. She’s still yelling, trying to get into the office even after being told she can’t come in, saying, “Hand me the phone, give me the phone right now.” My manager was literally doing two things at once: talking to the operator and cashing me out for the night. Once she gets the phone, she calms down a bit and tells the operator what happened again, blaming my manager.

The woman tried to drag her into it.

When she hangs up, she goes again to yell at my manager, and at this point, my manager is getting loud back, and I’m just standing there like, please stop. Then she walked to me and said, “Aren’t I correct that he should have watched my car? I told him to, and he heard me. I know he did.” I’m just standing there because I’m not about to make this worse. Plus, I think it was her fault. Why would you leave everything in the car in this neighborhood, which is not good and has robbers?

Then, she calls the police again.

She then calls the police again on my phone and gets an attitude with the operator, talking about how she wants them to report the car missing and start looking for it.

The operator calmly tells her she needs to wait for the police, but she starts to get mad, talking about how she works for the law, and she knows they can do it. She’s like, “Is there a place I can do it online?” and she’s getting madder and louder, so the operator gets annoyed, and you can hear it in her voice. The customer hangs up, and she says she doesn’t know how to stay calm, like, what? You don’t know how to stay calm?

By this point, the manager was over it.

Then, for a third time, she yells at my manager, telling him how it’s his fault and he should have done that one simple favor for her, and Terrel was having none of it. Then she comes up to me and tells me that he has mental problems. Like girl, you’re the one causing everything. When the cops showed up, she didn’t want to step outside. The cop asked her three times, and she said no. Then my manager said, “No, you guys can’t be in here because we are closed.” It was around 10:25 by this time. Then she finally goes outside. In the end, she got mad because Terrel cashed out, thinking she didn’t have a way of paying, since she said her cards were in the car, only to find out she had cash. She got mad, saying, “I need my stuff,” but she never once mentioned cash. In the end, she left with the cops. I didn’t work today, so who knows if she came in.

Geez. Some people just don’t get it.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit would’ve done with this lady.

This person finds the whole thing weird.

Here’s someone who doesn’t understand how it’s the manager’s fault.

This would’ve been funny.

Interesting point.

It all sounds very suspicious. Maybe she set the thing up to get the manager in trouble. How weird.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.