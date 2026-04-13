Happily Married Woman Is Annoyed That Her Divorced Coworker Keeps Telling Her To Divorce Her Husband, So She’s Thinking About Complaining To A Supervisor

Imagine being happily married, but you work with someone who is divorced. If the divorced person kept trying to convince you that you should get divorced too, would you ignore the comments, consider what the coworker has to say, or complain to a supervisor about the inappropriate comments?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s considering talking to a supervisor. However, she’s not sure if that’s the right thing to do.

Let’s read all about it.

WIBTA for going to my supervisor about what a coworker has said? So I am a 23f, my coworker is a 30 something f. We have 12 hour shifts together and she likes to claim she is ‘honest’ and that her ‘b’ word attitude is her and how she doesn’t care what others think. We work in a call center type of setting but a little more high strung due to the specifics I won’t go into.

The coworker keeps bashing OP’s husband.

She is divorced from a supposedly toxic relationship that was long before my time there. She tries to state that my physically disabled husband is toxic, brings me down and that I should leave him. She has made me very uncomfortable to the point I don’t really wanna say anything to her directly as she has twisted what others have said. She also states other people are worried about me when it comes to him. (HES honestly the best husband, don’t get me wrong he’s not perfect but we work well) also to add, she has never met him.

She can’t handle the coworker’s comments anymore.

She also has that ‘well I’m older and know more) attitude. I’ve been contemplating talking to our supervisor about her behavior cause it honestly makes me want to not work with her. Would I be wrong?

She should definitely talk to a supervisor. The coworker sounds bitter about her experience with marriage and divorce, but she shouldn’t be projecting her own problems onto OP.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to avoid the coworker.

Another person suggests setting boundaries with the coworker.

Here’s another suggestion to be direct with her coworker.

But this person thinks it’s important to tell a supervisor.

Her coworker’s comments are very inappropriate.

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