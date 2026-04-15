Her Entitled Sister Wanted Her To Kick Her Roommates Out So She Could Live There With Her Kids

Sometimes you have to chose yourself over family!

This woman shares how her sister wanted her to kickout her roommates so she could live with her but things soon got messy between them.

Check out the full story.

AITAH for refusing to kick out my male friends so my sister and nieces can live with me? She says she’s getting a divorce. Me, 33F, have a unique living situation, where for the last couple months I’ve been hosting 38M my situation ship. Since two months his brother 36M? has also been living with us. 38 pays 1/4 utilities and 1/3 of my mortgage as rent, which is a generous deal, but a) we get along, b) follows all my rules (we are both vegetarian, he never invites people over, he cleans up a lot- literally loads my dishes too etc)

This is where it gets weirder!

I also love spending time with his brother, he spent a weekend with us and we had such a blast I invited him to stay with us for a few months. He eats meat but never brings it home, is super clean and respectful, he cooks so well. I am an emergency radiologist and he has a freelance type tech job so we both stay home and I am also sharing my workspace with him. We go climbing together a lot. Overall the last three months have been the best of my life, the 3 of us have daily dinners and board games.

UH OH…

My sister, 35F showed up at my door 30 mins after texting me. She brought my nieces 10 F and 6 F. She was VERY disturbed by my living situation and that I’m living with “random” guys. (I met my situation ship via an old ex, we got in contact when he was looking for a place to stay in my city temporarily then we started hanging out) I have a 5 bed 4 bath, first floor bedroom with a separate door where 38M stays, first floor workspace with a couch/bed, second floor massive open type room where I sleep (and work nights), 36 has a mini bedroom on the smaller third floor, opposite that is my guest/craft room where I put my sister. These two rooms share a bathroom.

She was trying to be very helpful here…

I did not have time to prepare for her but I have two twin beds in the room I put them in. I told 10F she could sleep in the couch/bed in my study, or sleep with me. My sister is really mad at me for exposing her daughters to “strange men,” making them “share a bathroom” and that I am perverted for sleeping with brothers. (later she apologized for this remark because I have no romantic feelings towards 36M) But we got into an argument and she went to my mom’s place (one bed one bath) where obviously they didn’t have room. They’ve been calling me non stop during my workday to tell me to kick my friends out.

That’s INSANE!

I said it’s my sister’s job to watch out for her kids, I would not be hanging out with men I thought were r*pists, but I only know them for a few months so I would not leave the girls alone with them. I am just being sensible, 38M is kind of my boyfriend at the moment but I’ve known him for 8 months. They have three sisters so they would understand even if I told them I don’t want them alone with my nieces. (for now) My sister is mad that she can’t leave her kids with me during the day but she couldn’t have done that anyway because when I work from home I need to focus a 100%. She also regularly fights with her husband and goes running back to him. We grew apart over the last few years because the only topic she can talk about is her failed marriage, and I had enough of that from my mother.

She was being too unreasonable…

I told her if the girls stay with dad while they get divorced she can come stay with me, and we can work something out. This ticked her off even more, but I genuinely believe they need stability, my home is not an option because I don’t wanna kick out my friends, and I literally can’t do my work from home days when the girls are home (they are a handful lol)

YIKES! That sounds like a tricky one!

Why would the sister not appreciate the help in the first place?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user knows the sister shouldn’t expect so much!

This user knows the sister is the problem here.

This user believes the sister simply wants to take over!

This user knows this girl can’t just kick the guys out like that on a random day.

Exactly! This user suggests this girl to support the men instead.

Somebody needs to step up here!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.