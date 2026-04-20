Her Manager Refused To Do Anything To Stop The Harassment She Was Enduring, So She Went To His Boss, And Now Her Manager Is Retaliating Against Her

If you are being harassed by a coworker at work, it is appropriate to bring your concerns to your manager.

What would you do if your manager refused to take any action against the person harassing you?

That is what happened to the person in this story, so she went to her manager’s boss to get it taken care of, but now her manager is treating her poorly and cutting her hours.

AITAH for escalating to upper management? About half a year ago, a coworker (M, 65) began sexually harassing me (NB, 27) at work.

Wow, at the very least management should have referred them to HR.

I first asked my immediate boss to mediate, but he said, “If you have an issue with another employee, take it up with them and leave me out of it.” With this in mind, I escalated the issue to my boss’s boss, who almost immediately spoke to the coworker directly.

The boss doesn’t like that she went above his head.

The harassment mostly stopped for a few months, but my boss started singling me out, being hypercritical, talking negatively about me to others, and removing tasks I had said I enjoyed. Last month, the coworker began harassing me again, getting into my personal space and making comments about my body.

Of course, going directly to upper management makes sense.

Knowing my boss would not act, I decided to start a paper trail and filed a formal complaint via email with the boss’s boss, documenting everything. She confirmed that there would be a new investigation, and again almost instantly began looking into it.

It is good that this is being taken seriously.

She also interviewed other coworkers who had witnessed both my boss’s behavior and the harassment. This week, my schedule was cut from 28 hours to 21. My boss said he was told to prevent overlap between me and the harasser, but only my hours were reduced.

This could be considered retaliation.

As far as I can tell, the coworker has not faced any schedule changes or consequences. Today, my boss sarcastically remarked that he “appreciates the lack of trust,” implying I went over his head even though I gave him the chance to handle things first.

She absolutely is being punished.

It feels like I am being punished for reporting sexual harassment while the coworker faces none. AITAH?

I would file another complaint and make sure to document everything perfectly. It may even be a good idea to consult an attorney.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

She is doing the exact right thing.

Here is someone who went through something similar.

This commenter says to file a complaint with the Department of Labor.

The company is being put at serious risk.

She should keep pushing for justice.

She is doing the right thing and needs to keep escalating.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.