Her Neighbors Started Parking In Her Unused Street Parking Spot, So She Sent A Passive Aggressive Note Telling Them To Stop

When you live in an area with assigned parking, it is best to keep to your own spots whenever you can, but that isn’t always possible.

What would you do if your neighbor started using your street parking spot that you didn’t usually use?

That is what happened to the neighbors in this story, so instead of talking it out, they started passing petty notes back and forth until they finally spoke about it and came to a good conclusion.

My neighbor keeps parking in front of my house. I (f32) and bf (m30) live in a townhome with a 2 car garage/ driveway and one spot of roadside parking shared with my right neighbor.

They are parking where they are supposed to.

My bf and I take full advantage of our garage and both park our 2 vehicles inside. My left neighbor (LN) is the one we’ve shared a wall with for over a year and it’s a nice couple that we don’t know too well and have always been polite when we see each other.

Ok, no big deal.

We think they recently got a roommate as they now have 3 vehicles (truck-guys, bmw- girls, suv- roommates?). Our LNs have never used their garage for parking their vehicles. The guy usually parks on the road and the girl in the driveway.

I can see how this would be annoying.

Garbage nights are a pain because they push their garbage cans right in between our driveways with barely any room to breath as we pull out on our side. We’ve never complained and especially not now that they have their 3 vehicles and use their garage for storage.

They don’t use this parking spot anyway.

However, the SUV has started taking our roadside parking as the BMW started parking in the center of their driveway. We didn’t mind the first few nights but then we couldn’t take our garbage cans out without blocking our own driveway.

Why not just talk to the neighbors?

That’s when I got frustrated and parked a couple of times in that spot overnight to keep it clear. Last night was the second night of doing so. I walk up to my car this morning to a note “if it’s an issue to park here then just say that.” The SUV had parked right behind me and fully blocked our right neighbors driveway (innocent bystander).

Being tired is no excuse for being a jerk.

Having had a rough night of sleep, no coffee, and already late, was annoyed. I wrote a quick note back saying “OK, we’re asking to please not park here unless absolutely necessary. Thank you :)” I go on with my day and contemplate all the petty things I could’ve done/said but felt my response was mature and exactly what she asked for.

Why don’t these people just talk to each other and come up with a solution?

However, as I arrived home I see a note on our gate and her car in our spot. The note said “It is actually is “Necessary” because I don’t have room near my home. Instead of being petty, coming to me as an adult to address concern is unreasonable -Thanks” After a long day I simply walked over and low and behold the guy was in his truck, I approached and knocked on his window and asked if it was their vehicle, after he confirmed I let him know about the notes and the garbage nights issue (not being able to put out our cans) and I asked they use their own driveway moving forward.

There you go, he was completely reasonable.

The guy was shocked and immediately apologized for the notes and said they’d sort it out and start using their own driveway. He and I were both level headed and polite and after all of this someone eventually came to move the car.

The note was petty and even passive aggressive.

I told my bf and he thinks I was mean in my response to the note even though he agreed with why I said it. We both agreed that if they had asked us before or just let us know what was going on we would’ve probably been ok with it but it was the note and the pettiness that just got under my skin and made me put my foot down. AITAH?

Both parties are immature and need to grow up. If you’ve got a problem with someone, just talk to them civilly and most of the time it can be worked out.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

I was wondering about this as well.

Yeah, people are always meaner in writing.

Parking can be a hassle, but the notes are very immature.

The street isn’t hers according to this commenter.

Everyone in this story needs to grow up and be mature.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.