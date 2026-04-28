His Brother Refused To Accommodate His Request Of Moving His Wedding Dates Around For His Wife’s Tumor Surgery, So Now He’s Calling Him Inconsiderate

Isn’t it insane how family members turn on you in times when you need their support the most?

This man shares how his brother rejected his simple request. Find out what happened next!

AITA for having my wedding on the same day ( different year ) as my brother? My girlfriend and I just got engaged. She has a brain tumor ( not cancer ) that has accelerated our timeline. We are going to get legally married so that I can get her on my insurance for treatment and eventually brain surgery.

This is where everything starts crippling…

Because she is going to need brain surgery which will require a good portion of her head to be shaved and will leave a scar she wants to have the formal wedding this year so she can feel beautiful and not have a bald spot/ scar. We have looked at a few venues and we found one we love and is in our budget. The problem is the only date they have available in 2026 is Halloween. My brother and his fiancé have said they are getting married on Halloween 2027 but they have not put money down on a venue , have not sent out save the dates , and honestly i don’t believe they have the money for this so at best it is tentative in my book.

Things get really tense between them…

I understand that choosing the same date might be considered a faux pas so I asked my brother if it would bother him and offered for me and my fiancé to celebrate our anniversary on the day we get legally married going forward instead of Halloween so it could be considered his day and said we would have no Halloween theme or decorations if he wants that for his wedding and doesn’t want us to have a similar theme. I expected some level of understanding but he was mean and told me not only can we not have our wedding on Halloween, we cannot have it in October at all.

He’s questioning the whole situation now…

I am going to look at other venues and try and find something to not upset him but ultimately if I cant find something else that we love and can afford I am just going to go ahead with the Halloween date. Am I the AH?

OUCH! That’s a stingy situation!

Why can’t the brother accommodate a simple request?

Let’s look at some comments from users on Reddit.

That’s right! This user suggests getting married!

This user also believes this guy should just go for it!

This user has a great alternative idea for the situation at hand.

This user knows this guy should have never asked his brother in the first place.

This user knows this guy has all the green lights he would need.

Somebody here is being really inconsiderate!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.