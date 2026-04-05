His Mom Has Been Holding This Man’s Savings For Him, But She Refused To Give Some Of It Back When He Asked For It

Family and money do not mix.

This young man agreed to let his mom hold his savings for him to keep it safe from his reckless spending. But when he needed some of it back, his mom refused.

Read the full story below.

AITA for asking for my own money? Just this past Friday, I (19M) asked my mother if I could take money from my savings to pay my taxes. For context, when I had just turned 18, she made me begin sending her $300 a week from my paychecks so that she could hold my savings for me and prevent me from spending them. I agreed with this because I recognized my own reckless spending. Since then, I have over $7,000 in savings in her possession. I asked for $1,007. My taxes dug me in pretty deep this year. I keep only about $250 a week to pay for my phone and car bills, my lunches during the work week, and for gas. This leaves me with very little to save, and I had just spent $540 that I managed to save on changing my tires this week. She questioned me as to why I didn’t have this amount of money already, and I explained to her, but she still had not sent me the amount from my savings that I asked for.

His mom took offense when he started asking for his own money.

I then wrote again, explaining how I’ve been handling my money, believing it was a good way to stand my ground and show her that I can handle it on my own now, and that I think it would be easier for me to keep my own money so that we don’t have to argue about it. I told her that if I do something stupid, I’ll have to deal with the consequences that come with it. She ignored me for a day, and by now I was furious because she was withholding over $7,000 that I earned. So I responded again. She then went into this spiel about how I’m entitled, rude, and whatever else. I took it. I don’t want to live there anymore anyway; they’ve been nothing but controlling, and allowing them to begin holding my money was a mistake in the first place. I have people who will help me, and I have the income to support myself, especially if she decides to give me my money (which she still has not). I’ve talked to others about this already and shown the conversation to my boyfriend’s parents. Even though I feel angry about this, I fret that I might have messed up or said something wrong that elicited this kind of reaction. I still feel uneasy about the possibility that I was wrong in this situation. I think a stranger’s outlook would be helpful, especially maybe someone who’s a parent.

Something tells me his mom doesn’t have the money.

Other people in the comments have something to say.

Plain and simple.

Another one chimes in.

Here’s a solid suggestion.

This one shares a likely outcome.

And people all have the same opinion.

Apparently, reckless spending runs in the family.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.