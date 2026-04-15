Homeowner Opened Her Home To A Friend And Her Daughter Only To Watch Her Push For Her Troubled Nephew To Be There At All Times, So When The Arguments Wouldn’t Stop, She Finally Lost Her Cool

A rent-free arrangement should come with gratitude, not more demands.

When a homeowner welcomed her friend and her daughter into her home, she didn’t expect the friend to push for her troubled nephew — who had already been making her kids uncomfortable — to have full access to the house within 24 hours of moving in.

After five hours of arguing, the homeowner finally snapped.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for yelling at my friend? I was going to rent out a portion of my house to a friend and her four-year-old. She has not paid rent yet — I was giving her the first month to figure things out. Within 24 hours of her moving in, she texted me that her nephew would be with her at all times.

This is an immediate red flag to this mother turned landlord.

For context, her nephew — over whom she does not have custody — is mean to my kids and has been escalating lately. It’s gotten to a point where my kids are no longer comfortable with him.

The friend promptly blew this all off.

When I approached my friend about his issues with my kids, they laughed at me, said they would talk to him about it, bought him some video games, and nothing changed.

But still, she held her ground and let her friend know the nephew can’t just come and go as he pleased.

I told my friend I’m not obligated to have him at my house whenever she wants, since we had agreed to her and her daughter moving in. I told her I would appreciate a heads up when he comes over to the house.

Her friend pushed back on this once again.

She then started arguing that she shouldn’t have to ask permission to have her kid over — even though having two more kids in the house was never discussed prior. She didn’t understand why she should have to ask if he can come over whenever she wants, even though this was never brought up before.

It spiraled into a huge argument.

For 4 hours she argued via text that I exclude her nephew from things — even though I told her she can bring him on the outings we go on, I just want a heads up if he’s going to be at the house. She then came to my home, stood above me on the stairs, and argued for another hour in front of my kids.

Then came the ultimatum, but it was a no-brainer for the mother.

She said that I was disrespectful after she gave me an ultimatum — either move out or he can be wherever she is. I chose her moving out in 30 days to figure her situation out. She found that my tone in text — saying okay to moving out — was disrespectful and wouldn’t stop arguing. When she again accused me of excluding her nephew, I finally lost control of my anger and yelled.

She finally let her friend know all the things she’d been holding inside.

I told her she was acting entitled — coming to somebody else’s house, not paying rent, and expecting them to take responsibility for a child she doesn’t even have custody over.

That’s when her friend completely changed her attitude, but it was already too late.

She started crying and then reversed course, saying she had meant for him to go on all outings and not be at the house whenever. But at that point, my anger had boiled over after 5 hours of arguing and I was done. I never brought up that the kids were uncomfortable, so that they wouldn’t have issues at school. She left within 15 minutes of me yelling. AITA for yelling at my probably now ex-friend?

Sounds like this friendship is over for good now.

What did Reddit think?

30 days may just be too much notice.

Her friend really showed her true colors that day.

True friends don’t behave this way.

Her friend may have had ulterior motives from the very start.

Expecting someone to absorb an extra child into their home without so much as a conversation is not a friendship move, it’s a massive overstep.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.