Homeowner Told Saleswoman She Wasn’t Interested In Buying Anything, But The Saleswoman Mocked Her And Told Her To Put Up A No Soliciting Sign

Trying to sell something door-to-door usually works better when you treat potential customers with respect.

So, what would you do if a salesperson refused to take no for an answer and then started speaking to you in a condescending way? Would you close the door in their face? Or would you take their advice and make sure they never stop by your house again?

In the following story, one mother does just that and gets a few neighbors to join. Here’s how it all played out.

Saleswoman tells her customer to put a no soliciting sign It was a pretty normal day. The doorbell rings, and my mom answers, thinking the people at the door are neighbors. Instead, there was a woman (Rude Solicitor or RS for short) and a younger man trying to sell my mom some outdoor cleaning solution. RS begins to prattle on, asking if she wants to buy the product. My mom politely says, “No, thank you.”

The mom wasn’t interested in the product.

Despite that, RS continues to show my mom how the product worked. Once again, my mom politely declines, trying to get back inside and move on with her busy day. Now, the RS is getting impatient. My mom has made it very clear that she doesn’t want their services, but the RS isn’t having any of that. Things would have gone as normal, but then the RS started talking very slowly in a condescending manner, trying to reexplain what she was trying to sell as if my mom didn’t speak English.

Here’s where the woman messed up.

Bad move, RS – especially considering the fact that my mom, in spite of having an accent as a result of English not being her first language, does speak it perfectly. Way to insult the intelligence of your customers! And for RS to shoot herself in the foot even further, the RS called her ignorant, then boldly stated: “If you don’t want people to knock on your door, go to Waaalmaaaart (yes, still in a very obnoxiously slow voice) and buy a nooooo solicitinnnng siiiiiign.” Well, my mom maliciously complied.

She got a sign and convinced some neighbors to do the same.

Not only did my mom go out and get a “No Soliciting” sign (they were sold out, so she hand-made one), but she kindly informed all our next-door neighbors of how rude this person was and to avoid her at all costs. And as an added bonus, one of them even planned to put a no soliciting sign of their own. Now, there wasn’t any sort of crusade to crush RS’s reputation beyond this, but I’m pretty sure this person won’t be coming by our area again. I suppose if you want to sell your product, don’t insult your customers and don’t tell them to put “no soliciting” signs. Good luck with your sales career!

Bravo! What a terrible saleswoman.

Let’s check if the people on Reddit have ever encountered someone like this.

The last one sounds fun.

This is just weird.

Because at least she’ll think twice.

This reader has a sense of humor.

Most salespeople want to make sales.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.