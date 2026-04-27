Internet Provider Worker Scratching His Head About Seniors’ Connectivity Problem Finds His Answer In A Very Unexpected Place

Technology is supposed to make our lives easier: faster tasks, less time wasted, etc. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always work out that way.

See why this field services worker found a new problem to contend with on the job.

Another first. Got a call from a customer. Streaming services quality on the TV is poor. Lots of buffering, connection losses, etc. I get there and the TV is downstairs and three rooms separated from the access point.

Sounds straightforward. But it wasn’t.

I watch TV and confirm. OTA channels are fine. Hmmmmm. Wi-fi survey time. It’s probably a weak signal, given the distance and walls in between. On the app, it shows which SSIDs are using which channels. This turned out to be not so much a weak signal, but a contested channel. What is the SSID “Samsung-yadda-blah-428” ? Its signal is equally as strong as the access point. Customer doesn’t know.

I start hunting through the house. Apart from phones, the only Samsung device is a washing machine.

Oddly, this is where the progress begins.

I unplug it from the wall and the competing SSID disappears. A wi-fi connection I can understand, but broadcasting its very own SSID? Look up the manual, how to turn it off at the control panel. I turn it off, only the SSID is still active and competing with the access point. It seems the only way to get rid of it is to turn it off at the wall, a complete power off.

But it will come back whenever they need to do the washing.

There is only one way to manage this.

There doesn’t seem to be any deeper access to the machine except via an app, and it’s doubtful these senior folk are going to remember my instructions anyway. So yes, I had to go the router and change the channel to an empty slot. I am NOT going to download a manufacturer app and expose my phone to them, just to be able to turn off a silly “smart” function.

Here is what people are saying.

Dad? Is that you?

I have so many questions about this.

Don’t call analog dumb!

You’d think.

Helpful!

Years from now, people will make fun of our tech problems.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.