Introverted Man Is Annoyed That His Landlord Always Wants To Make Small Talk, So He Worries His Landlord Thinks He Is Rude

Introverted people often like to keep to themselves more than extroverted people, and sometimes this behavior can be misunderstood.

Imagine being introverted, but your landlord tries to strike up a conversation every time he sees you outside. Would you humor him and answer his questions, or would you try to cut him off before the conversation starts?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he thinks his landlord thinks he’s rude.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA: Landlord is Very Involved Context: I(27m) am introverted. I am very clean. I am not loud or troublesome. I always pay my rent on time and follow the rules. From my perspective, I would be a landlords dream. My landlord is constantly present when I am leaving or coming into my apartment, this is the case above 75% of the time. In a friendly manner, he asks where I am going to, or where I am coming from.

He doesn’t want to have a conversation every time he steps outside.

I am not always ready to talk. I want to take the garbage out, or get food, or basically live my life without question from anyone else.

There are (ring) cameras that indicate “you are being recorded” whenever I leave or when I am arriving. I appreciate the concerted effort to be my friend; or care about my well being; however, I really do wish to be left alone and keep this relationship strictly professional.

He thinks his landlord doesn’t understand his perspective.

I inquired about his interest and he just said he was curious, and trying to be helpful. I may have been mistaken, but my attitude towards him had been, “I have a lot to do, I am an adult so I’m on my way.” This has seemed to be taken angrily from his perspective.

Perhaps he could explain the situation to the landlord like he did here, that he’s not very talkative and would prefer not to make chit chat every time they see each other.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

I like this suggestion!

Here are a couple more suggestions to try.

A woman thinks the landlord is being creepy.

Here’s another suggestion.

The landlord needs to back off.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.