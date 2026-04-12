Man Got Stuck Behind Older Shoppers Complaining About Prices To The Cashier, So He Got Delayed And Missed His Bus

Arguing about prices in stores is a time-consuming and often futile endeavor.

This man was in line to pay for one item in a shop when he realized the older people in front of him had been arguing about prices with the cashier. He ended up missing his bus because of the delay.

Read the full story below.

This is why I rarely shop at stores that attract a lot of elderly people!

So I just missed the bus by 30 seconds, and it’s Houston. Instead of the bus coming every six minutes, three buses will come every 20 minutes. Why did I miss the bus?

I ran into Big Lots to buy a cheap pair of headphones because mine just died the day before my new pair is being delivered.

Of course, there were two elderly ladies arguing about prices at the register. By the time a manager came over and took them off the cashier’s hands, it had been several minutes.

Then two of the people in front of me were middle-aged women who also complained about prices. I got to the register and left within a minute when it was my turn. The cashier actually smiled at me as I left, I guess he was relieved for an easy customer.

I haven’t been to Big Lots in years, rarely go to Walgreens, and will straight up turn around and walk off if I see an old lady buying cards at Dollar Tree.

These companies do not hire enough cashiers to deal with their argumentative customers, who have all day to argue over a dollar.