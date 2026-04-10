Man Was Redoing The Floors In His Condo Early In The Morning, But He Got Upset And Refused To Finish When His Girlfriend Told Him The Neighbors Complained

Imagine doing a remodeling project in a condo that is in a building with other condos. Would you try to be considerate of your neighbors and only do work that involves loud noises in the middle of the day, or would you ignore quiet hours and work whenever you want?

In this story, one man chooses the second option, and when his girlfriend calls him out on not being considerate of the neighbors, they end up in a big argument.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s the one who messed up.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for yelling at my bf over him doing construction on floors at 6am? I(F25) have been living with my boyfriend (M24) for almost two years now. We live in a condo that is currently in his name. I agreed to pay for the floors in an arrangement that we made stating that if I chipped in and did some renovations then, I would get onto the title. I purchased the floors and we starting working on them yesterday.

I can understand why the neighbors were upset.

We live in a 4 unit condo and even though I’m not on the deed, I have kept a good relationship with our neighbors whereas he doesn’t interact with them nor care much for them. Now I wake up at 6 am on a Sunday to him pounding on the floors with a mallet. I see an angry text from one of our neighbors telling me it’s too early and asking if we can postpone work.

He REALLY doesn’t care about the neighbors.

He comes to me excited that he did some work and I’m too tired and frustrated with how early it is. I told him I appreciate the excitement but that it’s too early and inconsiderate of the other neighbors. He told me he didn’t care about the neighbors. And I told him even if he didn’t care that his actions reflect on me and we don’t live in a single family and so we have to be considerate. I also told him that even if he didn’t care about them that he should respect me and that I felt uncomfortable with how he handled it.

Has he never heard of quiet hours?

He told me he didn’t care and that I was being unreasonable with him for getting angry when he was “just trying to help.” He told me that he would cease work on the floors henceforth and that I should do them by myself. I was so frustrated that I started yelling and throwing shirts at him. I admit I didn’t handle it right but AITA for essentially killing his enthusiasm about the floors due to the inappropriate time?

He’s in the wrong for thinking it’s okay to do loud remodeling work in the early hours of the morning when most people are sleeping and to not even care that the neighbors are upset. Then he throws a fit about it. She did nothing wrong except react to his crazy bad attitude. He owes her an apology.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good question.

The neighbors were trying to be nice about it.

This is a good suggestion.

The boyfriend really does sound selfish.

He was expecting praise and didn’t respond well to criticism.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.