Man Went To A Festival For His Girlfriend And Paid His Share, But She Refused To Go To The Comic Con With Him Unless He Pays For Everything

Relationships should feel balanced when it comes to shared interests.

The following story involves a man who went to a festival for his girlfriend, even though it wasn’t his thing.

Later, when he wanted her to attend a comic con with him, she refused unless he paid for everything.

He couldn’t ignore what felt like a clear double standard between them.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for expecting my partner to go to a comic con with me? My girlfriend and I have been together for around four years. We share a few interests, but we also have a few separate interests. Before we got together, my girlfriend had been to a few festivals. Last year, she started talking about wanting to go to one. I mentioned that it is not my thing.

This man agreed to go to the festival with his girlfriend.

She said I should want to do it to make her happy and that I should take an interest in her interests. So I agreed to go. She said I would have to pay my half because she would not be paying for both of us. This cost me over £500 in total for the ticket and the weekend.

He then invited her to go to the comic con with him.

There is a comic con coming up later this year. A lot of the celebrities attending are from a show I love. They are also from other movies. My girlfriend does not really have an interest in this. I mentioned to her that I wanted us to go. She said no. She said it would be boring for her.

She said she would only go if he would pay for everything.

I told her it is something I am interested in. She again said no. So, I pointed out her double standards. I said I went to the festival because it is something she wanted. She said she would go if I paid for everything. I pointed out she expected me to pay for the festival.

He felt upset about her double standards.

I asked why it is one rule for her and another for me. I said it is upsetting. Knowing she will not bother to do something for me. She still expects me to do things for her. She accused me of guilt-tripping her. She said she should not have to go with me. Am I the jerk for expecting her to go to the comic con with me?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person makes a valid point.

This one calls out the girlfriend.

Here’s some personal advice.

This remark makes sense, too.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Compromise works best when both people actually show up for it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.