Employee Fired After Comment About Boss’s Wife, Then Vandalizes Photos While Clearing Desk

Getting fired from a job you love is always difficult, and it is easy to react poorly in the moment.

What would you do if you were overheard talking badly about your boss’s wife, so he fired you on the spot?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she threatened legal action, left a bad review online, and even took a sharpy to the pictures of the boss’s wife he had in his office.

Some of her family members are telling her that this was a terrible thing to do, but she feels that it was justified.

Personally, I think she was way out of line. I hope she doesn’t think she can list him as a reference.

AITA for not leaving my job with grace after being fired and threatening to trash my boss and sue? I was fired recently and I admit I didn’t take it well, but in my opinion my boss has zero legal justification to fire me.

The boss definitely seemed to handle this poorly. I’m wondering what his wife overheard.

I have never had any problems at work but a private conversation was overheard by his wife and it made her cry. I also think the way he went about it was awful. He made me apologize to her, so I thought I had a chance of retaining my job, but then he fired me in front of her while she smirked at me.

He has no obligation to talk to her privately. And honestly, it would have been a bad idea to do that.

I was blindsided and asked if I could talk to him privately. He said no. I asked to please talk to him without her and he said he wasn’t going to disrespect his marriage and kick his wife out of his office.

If it happened at work, it wasn’t strictly personal.

My biggest issues are that 1) he fired me for personal reasons, nothing to do with my work 2) his wife is currently going through menopause and I’m not trying to be weird, but she has been more sensitive lately and suddenly getting very hot, so to me it’s obviously connected and yes he support her, but he can’t make it everyone else’s issue. 3) A couple years ago I heard her making fun of me and I didn’t escalate like this.

If you are ever going to take legal action, you don’t warn the person who you will file against.

I told him he was making a mistake and I would look into legal options. I said I would leave an honest review about this on social media (and i have). I also left a comment on his wife’s private account about how she smirked at me and allowed her friend to watch me pack, and maybe this is slight jerk territory, but he gave me an hour to gather my stuff and then he left his office unattended.

Ok, this is beyond unprofessional and absolutely unnecessary.

I took a sharpie to his pictures of her. I really liked this job and I’m hurt and furious right now, but I’m getting mixed feedback from friends and family. AITA?

I would say this was a borderline situation up until that last point. Drawing on pictures of his wife is childish and unnecessary. If anything, it also shows that he was right to fire her.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a woman who reports her creepy coworker to HR after he calls himself her “work uncle” and leaves his number.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this unfortunate situation.

She has to know that what she did is out of line.

She will never win a lawsuit.

I’m curious to know what she said as well.

A company can fire you for any reason, or no reason at all.

If you sat it at work, it isn’t private.

Throwing a tantrum after getting fired just proves that the boss was right to fire her. This type of behavior is beyond unprofessional and she needs to grow up and learn to control her emotions.

Honestly, I’m surprised that her boss isn’t filing charges against her for vandalizing the property, though. She definitely deserved to be fired.