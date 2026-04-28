Manager Refused To Give New Employee Any Training, And When She Made A Mistake, He Belittled Her In Front Of Customers Even Though He Couldn’t Figure Out How To Fix The Issue

When you start a new job, you should be able to expect that you will get some training in order to do everything right.

What would you do if you were a cashier on your first day, but the manager just belittled you and said to figure it out on your own?

That is what happened to the cashier in this story, and when she accidentally overcharged someone, the manager was terribly unprofessional.

Let’s read all about it.

My manager embarrassed himself trying to make me look bad I got a new job at a small cheap items store next to a busy strip center. I’d been working retail for nearly 10 years, and almost every store I’ve worked at has shut down, I seem to have terrible luck in that regard.

Wow, this manager is very rude.

Anyways, I have never worked a register, and so the manager puts me on a register assuming I had worked one. I ask for training and he says “It’s not hard, push a few buttons and money comes out. Are you a moron”? See my manager is 52 years old, and seems to think yelling at everyone from the comforts of his office is what his job is.

Well, this is a huge mistake.

As I was saying first day there and we were busy, he puts me on a register as we were understaffed that day and only 2 registers were open. I have no idea what I’m doing, and I ask my co-worker, she just shrugs and my manager looks out of his office and says “Derp, I don’t pay you to talk. Talk again and I’ll have you written up. Get back to work”.

Of course it is taking a long time to figure out.

Customers start coming in, and I get a long line. I’m struggling to work the register as it’s slow and customers are starting to complain. Then I mess up and charge a customer 199.99 for a 19 dollar item. I already made the transaction and can’t undo it without a manager permission. The customer goes ballistic, and more people are waiting in line.

This really is his fault.

I call my manager over, and he’s fuming mad, red as an apple. He shoves me aside, and says “how hard is this? Working a register is not rocket science. Push a few buttons and presto you’re done. Are you mentally retarded”? The customer is agreeing with him saying “The quality of your employee is astounding, these people are lazy and stupid. How can you stand them”?

Oh no…What’s going on?

I look over his shoulder, and he’s starting to sweat. The customer asks “hey, what’s taking so long?”, and now it’s obvious he has no idea what he is doing, he’s going through the menus, and finally he breaks down and calls over my co-worker, who shows him what to do. After 12 minutes of him screwing with the register, he finally cancels the transaction and he restarts it, much to his embarrassment. I sit there laughing to myself.

I guess it isn’t as easy as he thought.

He mumbles to himself, and still manages to screw the transaction up and ends up giving incorrect change back to the customer. He gave 3 back to the customer, when the register said 5. When the customer confronts him about it, my manager denies it. The customer shows him the receipt and my manager turns bright red and looks over to me “It’s her fault, she had distracted me or screwed up the register to display incorrect change”.

Nice. The customer is now taking her side.

The customer then says “With a terrible manager like you running the place, is it any surprise the employees are terrible? I’ll be writing a very scathing complaint to corporate” and then she walked out. He then looks to me and says “This is not my job. This is y-your fault obviously. You obviously did something to the register. I don’t know what, but, I’ll find out. Y-you’re lucky I don’t fire you on the spot. If you need anything, go ask an employee, not me I’m not your baby-sitter”.

Small victory for me as for the rest of the day he no longer bothered me, he just sat in his office muttering to himself.

I don’t know if I could have kept working for someone like this. I guess sometimes you really need the money, but this would be terrible.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

This does seem a little odd.

Yup, it will only get worse if you stay.

I agree, don’t take the blame.

Yup, no need to be loyal here.

She should be looking for a job today.

It is sad that some managers think this is the right way to treat employees.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.