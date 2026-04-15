Man’s Friend Kept Turning Down Suitable Guys While Chasing Men Way Out Of Her League, So He Wondered If He Should Finally Tell Her The Uncomfortable Truth About Her Romantic Rejections

Honesty between close friends is a gift, but not everyone agrees on where the line is.

When a man realized that his close friend’s pattern of romantic rejection all pointed to the same uncomfortable truth, he questioned whether the real mercy was speaking up or continuing to fuel her delusion.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA For telling my friend that guys aren’t dating her because she’s fat? Anyway, I (M24) have a very close friend (F24) that I met in college. We can talk to each other about almost anything, but something I know she is sensitive about is her body size, as she is somewhat overweight.

Her habits seem to perpetuate this.

She lives a pretty active lifestyle (she likes hiking and being outdoors, but not so much a structured workout) but she also eats more than anyone I have ever met. Just to be clear, I don’t care about her body size and I don’t judge her for it.

K seems to struggle when it comes to dating.

When it comes to guys, K is pretty unlucky. I have noticed a pattern over the last couple of years that all of the guys she tries to date are A) very good-looking guys, and B) very into working out and dieting.

But instead of looking inward, K makes excuses.

Whenever a guy makes it clear that he isn’t interested in anything romantic, she will typically blame it on the guy (i.e. he isn’t ready for a relationship, he’s not over his ex, etc.). I’m friends with 3-4 of the guys that she has tried to date, and when I ask them why it didn’t work out, I always hear the same thing: “K is such an awesome girl and a great friend, but I’m just not attracted to her. If she lost weight I might give her another chance.”

He’s always tried to shield K from this.

I’ve never told K this because I’m afraid of how it would affect her self-esteem. The other day, K and I were discussing guys she has tried to date, and she mentioned there was a mutual friend that had been trying to take her out for a few weeks. When I asked her why she wasn’t interested, she said he was nice enough but not very good-looking.

Now he’s wondering if K deserves to know the truth.

After our conversation, this question had just been eating at me. Reddit, WIBTA if I sat down with K and told her that the type of guys she goes after don’t find her attractive, and she either needs to focus more on her diet, try to date guys with more similar interests, or lower her dating standards?

This is a tough one.

What did Reddit think?

Honesty isn’t always the best policy.

K’s hypocrisy is what’s most troubling to this user.

K is entitled to be as picky as she pleases, and so are her suitors.

This commenter suspects K is a lot more clued in than she lets on.

Maybe there are some truths better left untold.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.