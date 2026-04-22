Mom Considers Reporting A Teacher Who Keeps Cancelling Recess For The Entire Class Due To A Few Disruptive Students After It Starts Affecting Her Well-Behaved Son

Discipline in school should target the kids causing the problems, but it doesn’t always work that way.

So, what would you do if your child were doing everything right, but was still getting punished for what other kids were doing? Would you just let it go to avoid causing problems with the teacher? Or would you consider reporting the teacher because what she’s doing is illegal?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this predicament and is unsure what to do. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for wanting to report a teacher who keeps cancelling recess? My son (he is 8 years old/second grade) is an exceptional student and child overall. He is very polite, smart, and dedicated to his education. He is in the chess club, robotics, and does sports. He is a little anxious and can be shy… Just to give you an idea of my son. He has math class before recess. The students in that math class have been misbehaving and not paying attention. Because of this, their teacher has been taking away their recess as punishment. She doesn’t single out the kids that are misbehaving, but instead punishes the whole class.

At first, she tried to speak to the teacher.

He is still doing his work, keeping his head low, and he has a 95 in that class. I messaged the teacher and asked her if there is anything my son can do to make sure he gets to still have recess, as this is a very important part of his day. She said, “No, if my lesson is being interrupted, recess will continue to be canceled until I can get through my lesson.” I was at a loss here because on one hand, I totally understand where she’s coming from, as I have gone on field trips with his class, and I can see what a handful about 4-5 of the students in his class are.

It’s also affecting their home life.

On the other hand, my son needs his time to unwind to be able to focus on his other classes. It’s gotten to the point where he is crying every day before school from anxiety about his recess being canceled, and every day for the past week, it’s been canceled. It’s affecting our mornings a lot because my son used to get right up to go to school, and now he cries and drags his feet to leave. I don’t know what to do… I want to escalate the situation, but my son’s dad said I am over exaggerating.

After looking up the laws, she wants to escalate the situation.

I looked up the laws about recess where we live (Texas), and it says schools 6th grade and under require recess time of at least 30 minutes per day, and it can’t be taken away from them as punishment. Would it be bad to escalate this to the principal or counselor of the school? I don’t want the teacher to think I’m overstepping on her lesson. Should I maybe approach her again in a different, more assertive manner? I know teachers have a hard enough job and are underpaid, but I also know my son deserves to be heard AITA?

Eek! That’s a tough one.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think she should do.

Here are thoughts from a former teacher.

According to this comment, she should take it to the principal.

This person isn’t a fan of group punishment.

Yet another teacher who disagrees with taking recess from kids.

She needs to proceed carefully.

It may be best to try to do it anonymously so the teacher doesn’t take it out on her son.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.