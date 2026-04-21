Saving up for your child’s future is a great idea and it’s only natural that some family members will want to help.

Check out why having a savings account for that isn’t as simple as it sounds.

AITAH for refusing to give out my son’s saving account information? A couple years ago I set up a special savings account for my son. Monthly, we deposit $25 into it as well as a small chunk of our tax return money every year. We hope to increase the amount one day but for now this is what we can afford.

They have a system for contributions from others.

On top of that, anytime family gives us money for his savings I immediately transfer money from our bank account into my son’s savings. Currently I am the only one who has access to it because my husband wasn’t able to make it to the bank the day I set it up because he was called into work on his day off, which sucks but it is what it is for now. I don’t hide the account information from my husband and he knows how much is in it.

But this has created awkwardness in the family.

He can see the monthly withdrawals from our joint account into the savings account and he can ask at any time to see the account from my bank app. He is the only person I ever want to have access to it until our son is older.

The problem is my mother-in-law has decided she wants to deposit money into his account monthly. I told her to either give me cash or deposit it into our joint account and I will transfer it, but she wants my son’s savings account information. I told her very simply that I would not be giving out my son’s account information to anyone and that the two options I gave her were the only options she had.

MIL doesn’t seem to be taking it well.

She was definitely not happy about that, but I do not care because I refuse to give out my son’s private information. This was back in December and we haven’t seen her since because we’ve been sick a lot. She usually texts me every so often and she hasn’t reached out to me since the last visit which is very unusual for her. I wonder if she is really that upset and if I am a jerk for refusing to give her that information.

Here is what folks are talking about.

Sad that some people don’t know the basics of how banking works.

Exactly. There are easier, more appropriate options.

Same! Interesting that she doesn’t address this…

LOL entirely possible. Or she could just be really ignorant.

This could solve her concerns.

Hmm I wonder why her MIL is annoyed…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.