Mother Plans To Buy Her Teenage Son A Modern Car For Safety, But He Prefers An Older Model That He Could Customize

Parents often want the best and safest options for their children.

The following story is about a woman who plans to buy a car for her teenage son.

However, her son doesn’t want the newer models she prefers. Instead, he wants an older model that he could customize.

Their disagreement has turned into weeks of arguments, leaving her unsure if she’s being unreasonable.

Read the full story below to find out more…

AITA For Refusing to Buy my son the car he wants? I (49F) have a 16-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter. We have been looking for a car for him. The problem is he does not want any of the cars that I want him to buy. When I got my daughter a car, I got her a Lexus that was 4 to 5 years old at the time. She still has it.

This woman’s son wanted to have something he could customize.

I want my kids to have newer cars because of safety and reliability. My son wants me to buy him a “s***box” Lexus or Acura. He also wants me to give him the remaining money to customize the car. He mentioned things like headlights and tint.

She refused and told him he could buy it himself.

I told him no. It looks bad to me if my kid is driving around in something like that. We have been arguing back and forth about this for weeks. I have repeatedly told him that if he wants that type of car, he can buy it himself.

Now, she’s wondering if she was too harsh.

Now, that I am thinking about it, I feel like I may be being too rigid. So I wanted to know if I was the jerk. My son is pretty upset with me for refusing his car of choice. AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

He should be happy, says this one.

This person chimes in.

Here’s another piece of advice.

Finally, another honest opinion.

The one who pays is often the one who gets to decide.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.