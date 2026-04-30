A Neighbor’s Dog Kept Making A Mess In His Yard, So He Took The Problem To The Whole Neighborhood

Imagine living next to a neighbor whose dog keeps coming onto your property and leaving deposits that the owner never even attempts to clean up. Would you clean it up yourself, talk to the dog owner about the situation, or get revenge?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and when talking to the dog’s owner doesn’t seem to help, he plots revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

Neighbor kept letting his dog on my lawn, so I turned him into a local legend. Not in a good way…… This happened a couple years ago when I bought my first house in a chill little neighborhood. Everything was great except for one thing: my back neighbor, Rick. Rick’s the kind of guy who owns two grills but no shirt, drinks Coors Light in the driveway at 10am, and thinks property lines are just a “suggestion.” Rick also had this massive golden retriever named Duke.

Duke is the problem.

Duke was cool, friendly, but had a very specific habit: he loved to drop the nastiest logs right in the middle of my lawn. Not near the sidewalk. Not behind a tree. Dead center, like it was his sacred spot. Every. Damn. Day. First couple of times, I figured maybe Rick didn’t realize it. So I walked over, super polite, and asked if he could maybe keep Duke on a leash or at least scoop the logs when it happened.

Rick, wearing a tank top that said “Weekend Warrior,” looks me dead in the eye and goes, “It’s all nature, bro. You don’t own the Earth.”

He tried everything to keep the dog off his lawn.

Oh. We’re doing that. So I tried the normal stuff: patched the fence, put in a motion-activated sprinkler, even tried some citrus deterrent. Nothing worked.

Rick actually laughed when he saw the sprinkler and said, “Nice try, but Duke’s built different.”

This is where the story really gets going.

Cool. I’m built different too. Here’s where the revenge starts. I started collecting Duke’s logs in a Home Depot bucket. Lined it with a trash bag, used a scoop, added a little water for… aesthetic reasons. After about two weeks, I had something that looked like a cursed soup.

So gross!

One Saturday morning, while Rick was out, I took that bucket and painted the border of his yard. Sprinkled it like fairy dust right along his deck and around his precious fire pit area. He came out later that day, sniffed the air, and literally went, “What the hell is that smell?” I was sitting on my porch drinking coffee like, “Smells like nature, bro.” But wait, it gets better.

He got even more clever.

We have a neighborhood Facebook group. I started posting “Lost Dog Logs” updates every time Duke hit my yard. “Found: steaming hot dog present near my mailbox. If this belongs to you, please collect your property before it fossilizes. Thanks!” Then I started putting up tiny little “Do Not Stop Here” signs made out of popsicle sticks and toothpicks, complete with glitter and googly eyes, all over the lawn. I made them in weird passive-aggressive haiku form: “Dear Duke the Dropper This is not your golden throne My grass feels betrayed”

I love OP’s comeback!

Rick was not amused. He actually stormed over one day and yelled, “Are you trying to make me look bad?!” I just blinked and said, “Buddy, I don’t need to try.”

Turns out, OP wasn’t the only one who was annoyed with Duke.

After all that, the neighborhood fully turned on him.

A couple other people came forward and said Duke had been leaving surprises in their yards too. Rick ended up having to build an actual fenced-in dog run and started walking Duke on a leash like a normal human. And me? I still make those little haiku signs for fun.

I’m glad the revenge eventually paid off and Rick was forced to make some changes to become a better neighbor and dog owner.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

A dog owner weighs in.

This person shares how they handled a similar situation.

Yes, nature.

Poor, Duke!

It wasn’t that the dog was bad; it was that the owner didn’t care.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.