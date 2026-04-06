Night Desk Attendant Couldn’t Sell Guests Beer, But Instead Of Making A Fuss, The Guests Showed An Uncommon Level Of Grace And Understanding

When you’re sound asleep in your hotel bed at night, there is someone sitting at reception, going against their body’s natural sleep cycle, to ensure that your stay is safe and comfortable.

And too often, that person is taken for granted by hotel guests.

The hotel guests in this story returned late after a wedding event, and had every opportunity to be rude and demanding to the late-night front desk attendant.

But lucky for the attendant, they weren’t those kind of people.

Read on to find out what happened.

Just a little thank you for your hard work Last night I came back from a wedding rehearsal dinner with my husband and brother in law. When we returned, I was hoping to buy a nightcap beer from the cooler in the lobby. We summoned the night auditor to see if we could buy some beers. He came out of the office with this look of sheer terror on his face, like, “OMG here we go again with people wanting to buy after hours beers…”

Let’s see how the guest and their family responded.

He hesitantly told us they stopped selling beer fifteen minutes before we got back. I told him no worries, and thanked him for his time. He breathed this huge, audible sigh of relief as he headed back to the office.

And the exchange got them thinking.

I am not currently a hotel employee, though I have worked housekeeping for accommodation at several hostels around the world, and this little interaction with a hotel front desk staff, and it made me think of what hotel staff go through. They put up with a lot of nonsense while serving the public behind the front desk, and deserve a lot more credit than you get. I nominate you all for a raise! I hope all you wonderful hotel staff have a great, uneventful weekend without anyone ruining a perfectly good shift!

The world needs more people like this hotel guest.

It can be really difficult working customer service jobs, especially overnight. Their grace will have been appreciated by the staff member, for sure.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person pointed out who the real heroes are.

While others thought that all hotel staff have to deal with is their own variety of nonsense.

Meanwhile, this Redditor explained how helpful advice from hotel staff can be.

Guests like this one are golddust.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.