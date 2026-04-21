Nurse’s Aide Asked Her Boss For A Job After Finishing School They Paid For, But When The Director Rejected Her, She Used Their Tuition Funded Degree To Get A Better Job Somewhere Else

Sometimes a “no” opens the door to a more exciting “yes.”

When a nurse’s aide completed nursing school and asked her hospital about becoming a nurse on the same floor, the department director dismissed her for not having the proper credentials.

So she decided to take her expertise, and the degree this employer had paid for, to another job.

Keep reading for the full story.

Won’t give me a job with my new degree, No problem. My wife worked as a nurse’s aide in a hospital. While she was working there, she was in nursing school to get her Associate’s degree and become an RN. Just after she graduated, she spoke to the head of her department. She asked if she would be able to get a nursing job there.

To her, this was a no-brainer, but the director felt much differently.

This obviously made sense, as she was familiar with the department, knew the computers, etc., and would only need minimal training. The director basically responded, “Do you have a BSN?” She had just finished her Associate’s. The director then said, “Then you have nothing to offer us.”

Luckily, she had plenty to offer another place of employment.

Two weeks later, she got a job at another hospital and left the original one. Here is where the petty revenge kicks in.

The snooty director from the other hospital ended up bankrolling her to go elsewhere.

The hospital she worked in as a nurse’s aide paid for her two years of nursing school in full. She didn’t even have to pay for books. I told her in her resignation letter she should thank them for paying about $15,000 in tuition for her to go to another hospital.

The $15,000 investment still paid off — just not for the person who wrote the check.

What did Reddit think?

Apparently the dysfunction is system wide.

This could signal a change in the overall nursing industry.

This user was happy to see this hospital get what they deserved.

Employers always demand experience, but can’t recognize it when it’s right in front of their faces.

They didn’t think she had anything to offer, but someone else clearly did.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.