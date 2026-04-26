Paramedic Arrived At A Medical Emergency To Find A Neighbor’s Cars Blocking A Disabled Patient’s Driveway, So He Called The Fire Service And Had Both Vehicles Pushed Out Of The Way

Most people move their car when a paramedic asks, but this neighbor needed a different kind of persuasion.

When a paramedic responding to a fallen patient found the driveway completely blocked by a neighbor who had a long history of parking in the disabled spot, the neighbor refused to move — even during a medical emergency.

So the paramedic radioed for the fire service and watched the neighbor deal with the consequences of his actions.

Keep reading for the full story.

Dealing with an entitled neighbor. Just flipping through a few stories and reading about entitled drivers getting their just desserts. This made me think back to my days as a paramedic. We got a call to a house where there was a bariatric patient who had fallen. The patient was morbidly obese and weighed around 30 stone — about 420 lbs. This story isn’t really about them though.

This story is mostly about someone else entirely.›

No, the problem here was a really arrogant neighbor we had come across before — and boy was this chap a judgmental moron. Our patient had a car and a disabled parking permit.

But the neighbor seemed to think the spot was free game.

They also had a council-designated disabled parking spot outside their home, which the neighbor kept parking in. There had been a number of letters from the council regarding this, and a number of parking fines that only served to annoy this chap even more. On the day of the story, I took the call that the patient had fallen and we went to the house.

So when the paramedics arrived, the neighbor continued to be uncooperative.

Sure enough, the neighbor was not only parked in the disabled spot but had parked a second car blocking access to the patient’s driveway. I assessed the patient and suspected they had a broken hip, so they needed to go to hospital. I sent my colleague round to the neighbor to ask them to move the cars. When they came back, I was told the neighbor had just told my colleague to get lost. No problem — time to get the message home.

So that’s when the paramedic decided to take things up a notch.

I radioed through to our control center and asked for the fire service and police. We needed the fire service to help lift the patient and the police to do a little parking control. The fire service were the first to arrive. I spoke to the crew commander to let them know what the situation was. A firefighter went to the house to ask the neighbor to move the car and was told the same thing as my colleague. The message was relayed back, and the watch commander asked me one question: “Is the patient’s life at risk?”

This seemed like the perfect opportunity to teach a very valuable lesson.

I knew exactly where this was going, and it was time our thoughtless neighbor got the message. My answer was: “Yes, there is equipment I need to get into the house and the driveway is blocked, preventing me from doing so.” The watch commander told the fire truck driver to “move those vehicles.”

What happened next was pretty great.

It was really satisfying to see both vehicles being pushed down the road by the fire service. The look on the neighbor’s face as he came out spitting and screaming was well worth seeing. His complaints to the police fell on deaf ears. They were well aware of his history of obstruction, and my clinical assessment that the patient’s life was in danger was more than enough justification for the vehicles to be moved. It really did bring a smile to their face as we wheeled them out.

Finally this neighbor got what he deserved!

What did Reddit think?

When you put a car up against a firetruck, the firetruck always wins.

When will some entitled people learn that ambulances take priority?

Parking your car where it doesn’t belong can lead to some serious damage.

You can tell a lot about a person by how they react in an emergency.

Bet this neighbor wishes he would have just moved his car willingly!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.