Passerby Gets To Know Homeless Person Outside Of McDonalds, So She Bought Him A Meal Since She Didn’t Have Change
When you are used to seeing poverty around you, homeless people may become even less visible to you. It’s easy to ignore them and carry on with your day.
But sometimes stopping to look and listen can make a big difference and even inspire future selfless acts of kindness.
See how a simple deed gave this person the kindness bug.
A few days ago I purchased a meal to a homeless at McDonald’s
A few days ago I passed near McDonalds and thought about getting an ice cream.
As I entered a homeless guy (in my country there are not alot of homeless in the streets) asked me something.
She felt bad for him.
I answered that I don’t have small change.
As I was about to order I realized he asked for food, I returned to him and told him that I’m sorry I did not listen and will buy him a meal.
He asked for a double and gave me his small change.
I told him to keep it and returned after a few minutes with his meal.
She wants to do more to help those who are less fortunate.
I was glad I could help him but was sad realizing we live in a fast paced world and don’t realy stop to look or listen to what’s around us.
This little thing on my part was very helpful for that guy. I’m not rich but I do have a few spare hours a week.
I found a place that every Wednesday they pack food for families in need and I start volunteering next week.
Here is what people are saying on Reddit.
Heartbreaking. So many people don’t get the support they need.
Awesome!
I’m an atheist, but this is nice.
Definitely! Stories inspire kindness.
I hope this person can get back on his feet.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
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