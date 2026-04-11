Pharmacy Technician Was Fired After Missing One Shift To Take The Board Exam, But Boss Begged Her To Return When The Store Was Short Staffed

Sometimes bad bosses think their priorities matter more than everyone else’s.

So when one pharmacy technician needed a single shift off to take a career-defining medical exam, her unsympathetic boss decided the rules mattered more than her dreams.

What this boss didn’t realize was that firing this technician would eventually come back to bite her when she needed her far more than she needed her.

Keep reading for the full story!

Made my former boss jump through hoops for nothing. Used to work as a CVS pharmacy technician. At the time, I was studying for board exams to get into medical school residency, as my last exam was postponed. It was rescheduled 2 weeks later.

However, this posed a scheduling conflict.

It was the only time slot available that would let me apply to residency within the time limit. Problem is that I couldn’t find anyone to cover my pharmacy shift for the rescheduled date.

Her boss was, of course, unsympathetic.

I told my pharmacy manager and she told me that it was my problem and I had to find someone. I was a part-time tech making less than what the job was worth, but it got me by, so I endured knowing it was only a temporary thing.

When the time came, she had to make a difficult choice, one that came with immediate consequences.

Anyways, come exam time, I couldn’t find a replacement so I was like, screw it and missed my shift to do my exam. I get to work the next day and she fired me on the spot.

Even though other people she liked more missed days all the time and no punishment ever happened to them.

Luckily, the situation passed, but this scorned ex-employee hadn’t yet forgotten about the injustice.

It’s no issue, because I managed to get into residency across the country. I move there and no regrets. Now the petty revenge.

So when her boss called her back, she decided it was the perfect opportunity.

She called me a few weeks ago and asked if I was interested in coming back to work. Apparently most of the techs they hired quit 3–4 weeks into the job because of the horrible work environment (because of customers and other staff). She has no idea I moved to another part of the country. I was about to say no, but the devil in me made me say, sure.

This time, she had quite a bit of bargaining power.

I asked for a higher salary though and she said she’ll talk to her district manager and get back to me. A few days later, she called me and said that she pulled a bunch of favors and got me a 5 dollar raise (per hour obviously).

The boss was basically putty in her hands.

She sounded desperate, poor thing. I told her to shove it, I was in residency, living my dream while she’s getting yelled at because the coupon for KitKat bars wasn’t working. She began to yell at me, I just hung up and laughed my *** off.

It’s no secret who came out on top in this story.

What did Reddit think?

Congratulations are definitely in order for this story.

One-upping a terrible boss is something most people can only dream of.

This user would have pushed their bargaining luck even further.

This commenter thinks of one way to make this revenge even better.

In this story, one missed shift ended up turning into a full career upgrade!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.