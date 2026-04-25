Receptionist Was A Victim Of Violent Crime At Work One Day, And Still, Throughout The Ordeal, The Customers Just Kept Demanding More

Working in a customer facing role can be a thankless task.

More often than not, you’re having to deal with complaints, with snarky and aggressive people, all while being lowly compensated for your time.

But when the gallery receptionist in this story went through a horrible moment, you’d think customers would have been able to see the humanity in her and help her out.

Unfortunately, that was very far from reality.

Read on to find out what happened.

I do work here, but… can’t you see I’m indisposed?? Several years ago I was working at an public venue in a fairly rough part of town (sadly that’s pretty much all of town). We held art exhibitions, theatre shows, other events, etc. One day I was working solo on reception and a man – clearly on another planet – walks and straight around the desk up to me. He grabbed me and smashed my head into the desk, then ran off with my handbag.

Yikes! Let’s see how she coped with that horrifying situation.

I was injured and in shock, but called the cops and they came pretty quick. It was an awful thing to happen, but not the weirdest part of my day. I didn’t have the wherewithal to close the doors and like I said, I was in shock. So in walked in not one, but several unrelated patrons over the next twenty minuted.

Read on to find out how the patrons responded to finding her bleeding and in shock.

They started asking questions about the events, for directions, and to buy tickets – normal things. All the while I was slumped in my chair at reception with an icepack on my head, bloodied tissues on the desk, totally flushed and shaking. I was talking to the cops, giving a statement, etc. And still they didn’t skip a beat, as if everything was normal.

Then something even more unexpected happened.

Finally, one last guy walked in and actually saw the situation. However, he attempted to white knight for me, as if the cops were harassing me. I realised then you can be literally bleeding, and customers gonna still customer.

Sometimes people really are blind to anything beyond their own circumstances.

And these customers, probably wrapped up in their own drama or totally desensitised to everything around them, either didn’t notice or didn’t care about her situation.

It’s alarming, the kind of world we live in sometimes.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person was shocked about how the customers behaved.

While others thought it was all too relatable.

Meanwhile, many other Redditors shared similar stories.

It sucks that the customers were either too self-absorbed or so uncaring as to expect her to serve them normally while she was clearly in the middle of an emergency.

Even the guy that tried to ‘help’ was too caught up in his own assumptions to actually gauge what was happening here, and made the whole thing even more stressful than it was to begin with.

What is wrong with people?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.