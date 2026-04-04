Restaurant Diner Refused To Leave Even After The Employee Told Him That Dine-In Wasn’t Allowed, So Eventually The Employee Threatened To Call The Police

Some customers will really make you question your patience!

This employee shares how a customer at his restaurant wouldn’t leave even after huge signs of no-dine-ins.

Check out the full story!

“Well this sign won’t stop me because I can’t read.” Because of a recent county order, no indoor dining is allowed here. So we put up a whiteboard sign explaining this in front of our seating section that is roped off. This will not deter Kevin. He orders his sub… then proceeds to move the sign so he could sit at the table and start eating.

This is where it gets tricky…

Me: Sir you cannot sit there. Kevin: Why not? Me: County measure currently forbids all indoor dining until further notice. Kevin: Well there should be a sign. Me: This sign? I point to the sign he moved

UH OH…

Kevin: What sign? Me: This one. You literally moved it aside to take a seat at the table. Kevin: It says “Indoor dining” Me: It says “No indoor dining” Kevin: Are you sure? Check again. Me: It says no indoor dining due to county measures.

That’s INSANE!

Kevin: Reaches up and starts erasing the “no from the dry erase sign” Check again. Me: Pulls it away It says “no”. Kevin: I don’t see a “no”. Me: Because you erased it. Kevin: Does it matter? I want to eat inside. Me: Sorry but you can’t. You are free to eat outside. Kevin: But it’s cold.

He was almost acting like he was blind…

Me: Too bad. You can’t stay here. Kevin: Let’s see how the campus police responds to this. Me: They will tell you to leave. Kevin dials them, but his face deflates after he is told to leave before they arrest him presumably I hate full moon weeks. We don’t have werewolves. We have were IDIOTS.

GEEZ! That sounds annoying!

Why would the customer argue over a simple rule?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this employee should have taken away the customers food!

This user knows at least this customer understands a basic threat.

This user loves full moon stories!

This user knows some customers really have the audacity!

Somebody’s being a little too annoying here!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.