Shoe Store Clerk Helps Customer Who’s Mad About A Price, But When They Threaten To Shop Elsewhere, The Worker Agrees

It’s no secret that some entitled shoppers like to take out their rage on customer service workers. Usually they aren’t even right.

See why this worker had the last word in this dispute.

Customer threatened me with a Facebook post and going to a different store – Story time I work in a shoe store. I was walking to the register when a lady and her young son stopped me in the clearance section. “I’m not trying to be a Karen but this irritates me and I want to show you. Why is it 65.98 when the original is 64.99?”

But then she really was a Karen.

I explained that the shoes were moved to clearance and I’d go scan it to make sure of the price. We don’t have a 64.98 sticker, so we slap a 65.98 sticker and people are happy when it’s a dollar less at the register. She repeated what she said and then said “And why is it 64.99 here when it’s 50 at academy?” I just said I didn’t know and I’d go scan the box. I went and scanned the box, 64.99. I went back and told her that it’s 64.99, probably put there to make room for new shoes and so it was placed in clearance. She goes off on the rant of Academy again and says she will just go there to get them.

She just won’t let it go.

I just say “Ok” and then she says “You should really tell your manager to change the price.” Mind you, I’m the manager on duty. I tell her, “Well, I am the manager.” She rolls her eyes and does one of those I-pity-you looks and says, “Well you should really tell corporate to change their prices because people on Facebook won’t be happy with the post I’m going to make about this place.” She’s walking away from me, swiftly at this point, and I just tell her loudly “I don’t have the power to do that, just go to Academy!”

OP is so angry some people are like this.

She left with her son, poor kid, and that was that. I genuinely don’t get the entitlement. If I go somewhere and then find out it’s cheaper somewhere else… I just go to that other place. I don’t demand workers to change prices and threaten them. I’m just glad it was me that she ran into and not my teenage employee who definitely would have cried.

Here is what folks are saying.

LOL that would have been funny.

It’s the best option.

Exactly. Life is too short.

Easier than emailing corporate. They love to make a scene.

Why do these folks even come to stores? To whine?

Why is it a flex to show off how cheap and rude you are? Ugh.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.