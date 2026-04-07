Teacher Was Not Allowed To Buy Supplies From Amazon Or Grocery Stores, So She Followed The Rules And Bought Them From The Catalogs To Prove Her Point

School budgets should be about saving money, not wasting it.

In this story, a teacher was told she could only order science supplies from two specific catalogs.

She tried negotiating to save money, but her request was dismissed.

So she followed the rules strictly to send a clear message.

Check out the full details below.

Only buy from educational suppliers? Sounds good. Former teacher and science department head here. We were told to use our budget only through specific science catalogs. We could not order off Amazon or other websites. We could not even go to the grocery store.

This teacher asked if they could buy some of the stuff online or in grocery stores.

Granted, the science budget is higher than in other core subjects because we use a lot of supplies. We also have to clean a lot of things. So we asked if we could buy some inexpensive stuff off Amazon and other websites and if we could possibly go to the grocery store to get things for a reasonable price.

Her request was declined.

We were told absolutely not, as we needed to have a proper paper trail. That would be done through only two specific science catalogues. Okay, so we need paper towels. These are eighth grade students, so we need a lot of paper towels. In the grocery store, they may be a dollar. In the science catalog, they are about 4 to 5 dollars.

She spent $150 for paper towels.

I need 30 of them. So instead of $30, I am spending $150… for paper towels. When that went through, it raised quite a ruckus. Suddenly, we have a grocery store budget and access to Amazon.

Lol. Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user makes a valid point.

Here’s an option…

You had more luck thanI did, says this person.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, the best way to fix a rule is to follow it perfectly.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.