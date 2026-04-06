Tech Support Worker Is Pulled Onto A Tiger Team, But He Has To Answer Questions Without Any Of His Usual Notes

Isn’t it insane how sometimes situations completely flip at work out of nowhere?!

Imagine being pulled onto a tiger team where you have to help solve a customer’s problems, but you don’t even have any notes about the situation to figure out the solution.

In this story, one tech support worker was in this situation. He thought he was being set up to fail, but he was too good at his job for failure.

Find out all the details.

Tiger team to the rescue! I used to work in the electronics industry as a headquarters applications engineer. The company I worked for was a leader in programmable logic, which involved a complex software toolset, that would use a synthesis tool to convert a coded design into physical design that would then be placed and routed in the target device.

This is where it gets interesting…

My main expertise was the placement and routing tools, AKA Implementation Tools. I was the third tier support for that expertise and handled the harder issues that the lower level folks couldn’t resolve. Our algorithms were heuristic, meaning that within a certain set of constraints (user or inherent), they would try all possible solutions and keep the best result. This usually worked well, but if a solution couldn’t be found, the error messaging was fairly limited. The tool knew it hadn’t found a solution but was very limited in explaining why.

He knew his job really well.

My job was often like solving a complex puzzle, finding an explanation for why the algorithm couldn’t find a solution. As third tier support for over 20 years, I’d seen everything and was best placed to solve such issues and our escalation process through the tiers worked well. Important customers were often given direct access to me. Then someone came up with the idea that major accounts, usually telecom, defense or data center customers should be assigned tiger teams for some critical projects.

This doesn’t sound like a good idea.

This involved setting up cross functional teams with daily status meetings and different groups working in parallel to reach a solution. Someone would be assigned to manage the tiger teams that often wasn’t even a tech support manager so didn’t understand how we worked. It didn’t happen often but I was involved in a few. In one such case, I was notified that I was being pulled into a tiger team that was meeting in a few hours. All they could tell me was that it was some sort of routing issue.

That’s INSANE!

There wasn’t even a hotline case open where I could review notes and see what the current status was. I asked around but nobody could tell me what I was walking into. So meeting time comes and there were about ten people there including both my first and second level managers and the equivalent from other departments like technical marketing, sales, and the tool development team. We were conferencing with a similar team in San Jose and of course the customer team.

This would be stressful!

After the usual preamble, the tiger team manager hands it over to me to discuss the issue. So basically, I’m taking a blind support call in a conference room in front of an audience of about twenty important people and no access to my usual information sources except my laptop. It felt like I was being set up to fail.

He fills them in with the details.

So, I start with the basics, what kind of net is the unrouted net? Whats the driver? Which load pin is unrouted? How are they placed relative to each other? Customer can’t answer any of that. I’m wondering how a design engineer at a major corporation can escalate something like this to the max, and not have done any basic triage to try to figure out for himself what the problem could be. So I help him through the steps to answer the above questions.

That sounds bad!

Turns out the net is driven by a regional clock buffer which can only reach loads in the same clock region, but the clock placer messed up and placed one outside the clock region. It was a known problem, fixed in the next release, and meanwhile just apply a user constraint to control the stray load. I’d dealt with it many times before and had written an Answer Record about that was on our self-support site. Problem solved. So, I’d gone into the meeting expecting to have to play 3D chess in front of an audience but it turned out to be tic-tac-toe.

Finally the cherry on top!

The first tier hotline folks could have handled it more quickly than the time it took to arrange the tiger team meeting. I was left wondering how many tiger team members put the accomplishment of solving that problem in their status report. “Took part in tiger team to quickly resolve critical issue at major account blah”.

GEEZ! That sounds like some trouble!

Let’s find out how folks on Reddit reacted to this one.

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This user shares their experience of a similar situation!

He handled that really well!

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