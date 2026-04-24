Teen Grew Tired Of Missing Out On Activities Her Disabled Sister Couldn’t Join, So When Her Family Vetoed The Attraction She Had Been Most Looking Forward To, She Lost Her Cool And Ruined The Entire Vacation

Traveling with a disabled family member comes with a certain degree of compromise, but this family took things a bit too far.

One teen watched her family shut down a visit to a historic property she had been excited about for months, simply because her sister’s wheelchair couldn’t access it.

But when she reminded everyone her sister didn’t even particularly want to go, she finally spoke up about years of building resentment.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my disabled sister the world doesn’t revolve around her and then going somewhere without her? I (19f) just went on vacation with my family. My sister (23f) is in a wheelchair, and this can make vacations a little difficult sometimes when it comes to accessibility. I’m not going to name specific locations for privacy reasons, but there was an old manor with beautiful gardens in the area we were visiting.

This was the attraction she had most been looking forward to on the trip.

After seeing pictures online, it was something I really wanted to see while we were there. I had been talking about it for a while, so when we got there my mom went on the website to buy tickets for a tour.

But there was one catch that would threaten to disrupt the family’s peace.

There was a section of the website that mentioned that many areas of the house and grounds were not wheelchair accessible and could not be changed because it was a historical property. I said I would find time to go on my own, since I was the only one who really wanted to see it.

Her sister didn’t like this idea at all.

My sister got really mad at me. She said I shouldn’t go when I know she’ll be left out, and that I also shouldn’t support places that aren’t willing to make changes to be more accessible.

She defended her intentions, but soon her parents took her sister’s side.

I told her it’s not unreasonable that they can’t change the building because it’s historically significant. My parents told me I couldn’t go if my sister couldn’t go.

Finally, she loses her cool and tells everyone how she really feels.

I flipped out and said that the world doesn’t revolve around her and she’s being sensitive. She didn’t even want to go that badly — but now that it’s not an option for her, she doesn’t want it to be an option for me either. My sister got really upset and started crying. I ended up going by myself anyway, but after that my sister and my mom didn’t talk to me for the rest of the trip.

The most upsetting part is that this isn’t even the first time something like this has happened.

Part of the reason I was so upset is because this has happened many times before — especially on vacation. If there’s a hike I want to go on or anything she can’t participate in, no one in the family gets to do it.

She’s starting to feel a little resentful of her sister for this.

It’s really frustrating, and while I do feel for her that she can’t do everything, this situation bugged me more than usual because she didn’t even want to go that badly in the first place. I thought it would blow over, but she still hasn’t talked to me and we’ve been home for a week now. So I’m second-guessing whether I should have gone or not. AITA?

It’s tricky to get through an entire family vacation without at least one blowout fight.

What did Reddit think?

A fellow disabled commenter weighs in with their thoughts.

It kinda seemed like her sister went out of her way to be difficult.

Expecting her sister to do everything she does is just plain unreasonable.

The parents may just be the real villains of this story.

It’s hard not to feel resentful after months and months of this treatment.

Maybe next year she should take a solo vacation.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.