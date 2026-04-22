Teen Watched A Disabled Classmate Bully His Best Friend, So When He Finally Spoke Up After Years Of Her Using Her Disability As An Excuse, He’d Rather Face Suspension Rather Than Apologize

Having a disability doesn’t grant you a free pass to bully others.

So when a teen who had been watching a wheelchair-bound classmate berate and harass students for years finally spoke up after she turned on his best friend, the school sided with her — once again.

Now he’s facing a suspension if he refuses to apologize.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA For telling a disabled girl that no one cares about her disability? I (16m) go to high school. Since my first year of school, I have been in the same class as a girl who has a disability. This disability confines her to a wheelchair — she has had it since the first grade.

But that’s where his sympathy for her ends.

However, this girl is also quite a bully. She constantly berates others and uses her disability as an excuse. When I was in the fifth grade, I had an issue with my weight and became quite disordered with my eating.

This bully quickly used this against him.

When I returned to school, she tormented me and told me I “looked fat” along with other triggering phrases intentionally meant to hurt me.

But she expertly used her disability to shield her from any real consequences.

When I reported her to my teacher and eventually the principal, she said her disability makes her act like that sometimes. She did not apologize, and the principal and other teachers still decided to take her side. Yesterday, I was in class and she started calling my best friend a loser and other hurtful names.

So he decides to stand up for his friend, which only made the conflict worse.

My best friend is the sweetest guy I know and is also quite shy. I wasn’t going to just stand there and let him be harassed. I told her to quit it and leave him alone. We got into an argument.

But once again, she pulls the same card.

When everyone saw what was going on, she got embarrassed and said her disability makes her act out sometimes — but for the record, her disability has no mental aspects to it.

He isn’t buying it, though.

She can control what she says. I then told her that no one cared about her disability and that being disabled didn’t give her the right to use that kind of language and harass my best friend, who is like a brother to me. According to her friends, I was way out of line.

Then came the waterworks, and now he’s potentially facing the consequences she’s deserved from the start.

Apparently, the girl started crying after class because of the incident, and her friends wanted me and my best friend — who didn’t say anything, by the way — to apologize to her, or they would take it further. I have decided that for the sake of my best friend, I would rather be suspended than apologize to her. I don’t want him to think she was in the right. AITA?

If anyone should apologize, it should be her.

What did Reddit think?

She’s wrong to use a legitimate disability as an excuse.

This bully needed to be stood up to, and that’s exactly what he did.

Bullies are bullies, no matter how you slice it.

At the end of the day, he just said the quiet part out loud.

Everyone has their limits, and that day, his was finally reached.

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