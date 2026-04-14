Teen Watched Her Sibling’s Guest Fill The House With Smoke Every Night By Cooking Without Ventilation, So She Went To Her Mom And Demanded Some Basic Safety Rules

Letting someone stay in your home comes with an unspoken agreement that they won’t fill it with smoke at midnight.

After weeks of frustration, one cautious teen took issue with a sibling’s friend regularly burning food late at night without turning on a single vent.

Suddenly, a list of house rules started feeling less like a suggestion and more like a necessity.

Keep reading for the full story.

AIO for telling my mom to set some house-rules for my sibling’s friend? Basically, my sibling’s friend has been staying with us temporarily. They’ve been having some home issues, and my mom is fine housing them until they get it figured out. However, a current issue has arisen due to cooking.

Everyone’s timing just isn’t matching up well.

This friend attempts to cook late at night — around 11PM — and isn’t very successful, as they often burn or overcook things. This results in our whole house (which is small) getting flooded with smoke.

This teen is concerned about the harmful impacts this could have.

The issue is that they tend to cook without vents or fans on, and the smoke collects. We have many small animals, and nearly everyone sleeps upstairs where it collects the most. Every time this has happened, I’ve stayed up close to midnight or longer airing out the house, putting fans and vents on max, and opening windows.

No one else seems to share the same concerns, though.

However, they tend to not be bothered by the fact that this is incredibly dangerous, and often lay on the couch or scroll on their phone while I manually help air out the house.

So finally, the teen decided to suggest some guardrails around cooking.

So, I reached out to my mom telling her that some simple house rules need to be put into place, such as: 1. They cannot cook past a specific time.

2. They need to be supervised when cooking.

3. They need to either follow a recipe or have someone tell them how to cook something. This has been an issue recently, and not the first time their attempted cooking has smoked up the house.

If the issue isn’t addressed, this teen fears the worst.

I’m incredibly concerned about carbon monoxide poisoning, especially late into the night when everyone is sleeping. So, am I overreaching for suggesting house rules that only really apply to my sibling’s friend?

Carbon monoxide is nothing to play around with, but was she overreacting?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Perhaps there’s a much easier way to go about this.

Knowingly smoking up the house is just plain inconsiderate.

This commenter thinks she’s absolutely right to be concerned.

Maybe some cooking lessons are in order here.

The way their current living situation is set up just isn’t sustainable.

Everyone deserves the right to feel safe in their own home.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.