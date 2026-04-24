Teenage Boy Tells His School Counselor That He Plans To Cut Contact With His Family, So The Counselor Tells His Parents, Who Are Confused And Upset

Imagine growing up in a family where you’re the oldest sibling and all of your younger siblings are much younger than you are. Would you resent them for breaking your things when they were little, or would you figure kids will be kids?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this situation, and he resents his siblings and his parents because his parents never stopped the siblings and even defended them. Now, he plans to cut contact with his family when he’s older, but he didn’t mean for his parents to find out yet.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for telling my dad and his wife I WILL be going no contact with them when I leave? I’m 17m but when I was younger and my brothers were born (10, 7, 4) they got away with everything; breaking my stuff, stealing my stuff, stealing my snacks, goin through my iPad, intentionally pouring water on my PS, etc and I had enough. So when I was 15, my grandparents bought me a lock pad for my birthday and my dad was like “Why didn’t you get something he would want?” Little did he know that’s exactly what I wanted.

Grandpa to the rescue!

My grandpa installed it when my dad wasn’t home and I’m the only one who knows the password. My siblings can’t get in, they’ll slide stuff under my door likes pens, toys, books, toilet paper and they’ll make a mess by doing it. My stepmom and my dad just said they want my attention and they wanna play. I don’t wanna play with them, after them stealing my stuff and not being disciplined, I started resenting them.

He found a way to avoid his siblings.

I then found out a way to stay away from them ALL day. School and a job. I tried out for football (I made it in) so now after days of school I have practice and I don’t have to go home and see them, and if I don’t have football…I’m in FBLA and im a leader so I have obligations to be at meetings once more don’t have to see my siblings.

Here’s what a typical day looks like for him.

I go home take a shower, get dressed, drive to work, and work 5 hours, come home and it’s usually 10:25pm and it’s an hour pass their bedtime and theyre in the bed. Take a shower, make a healthy meal (usually salad or a lettuce Caesar chicken wrap), talk to my girlfriend, sleep. A successful day of staying away from my siblings. I only see them during breakfast for a few minutes. I usually come back down after my workout and shower, say good morning, grab a granola bar or fruit, and I’m out the door, 3-5 minutes around them that one time of the day.

He talked to the school counselor.

My counselor talks to all the students at the beginning of the year. He asked me what was my plan after high school, I was straight forward with him. Go to UGA

Get my own apartment

Go no contact with my family

Start a personal fitness program

The list continues into the future.

Settle down, get married, have 2-3 kids

Live my best life

Go through hell and stuff since it comes with living

Die

Hopefully meet Jesus.

Done. Life List, over.

His counselor didn’t keep the list confidential.

My counselor told my parents and they said why would you cut off your family? I said “Not Pops and G-ma” And my dad said he’s done trying to freaking parent me. My uncles found out and they said I was a jerk. AITAH? I think not.

I don’t think his counselor should’ve told his parents what he said, but is it too harsh for him to want to cut contact with his family?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

I’d be upset too.

This is a good suggestion.

This person shares some good news.

Here’s some more good advice.

The counselor should be reported.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.