Teenage Girl Is Sent To Live With Her Aunt And Uncle, But Years Later, Her Sister Begs Her To Let Her And Her Kids Move In

Imagine growing up with an older sister who gets married and has kids when you’re still in high school. If your parents sent you to live with your aunt and uncle because they wanted to turn your room into a nursery for the grandkids, would you be willing to help out your family if they were struggling with hard times in the future, or would you send them away like they did to you?

In this story, one young woman is in this exact situation, and she does not want to help her family; however, she’s not sure if she’s making the right decision.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for not giving my family a shelter after their landlord excuded them out ? I 21F live in a 2 bedroom house with my uncle(51M)and aunt(49F). While i dont talk to my family often they do. So back in 2019 when i was 15 years old, my parents decided that i was to much to handle and that i would have to stay with my uncle and aunt. And its not that there was no space for me, but my sister needed my room for her own family, one husband and 2 kids, Nick and Carrie. While nick was 4 years old, caarie was a toddler, and yeah my BIL was unemployed and didnt even try to apply for jobs, and I don’t know why but my parents also didnt force him but well idc.

The parents really treated the sister much better than OP.

My sister was the golden child of my parents. They wanted my sister but accidentally had me, but my sister got all the things. I didn’t got anything but her old stuff that she didn’t wanted or didn’t like. So while I was 15 my parents decided that I could not live with them as they were 6 people already and in a 3BHK house wanted a nursery for babies. They made me stay out of the house in a tent.

I’m glad the aunt and uncle came to her rescue.

I said there for exactly 3 days before they sent me to my uncle’s house claiming I was making too much voice while I was just listening to some music with low volume.

And then I was fully depended on my uncle. My uncle and aunt took me in and care for me while my own parents didn’t give a care about me.

Now her family needs a favor.

Okay so now let’s come to the present. My parents recently reached out to me after 5 years claiming that my BIL had stolen from the landlords house and that the landlord had caught him doing it so they will begging me to reconcider them in my house. And when I told them that there is no space for them they got mad at me and started shouting. I told them to lower the voice or else I will call the Cop on them.

She is not willing to help them.

My sister come forward and literally begged me to let them stay. But i was no having it. Then they some how left but the next the relatives who I haven’t met for years started to call me and message me saying that I am a jerk for making them go through this all because well they are family. I have blocked all of them but i know i was hrash but that is nothing in front of what they did to me when i was just a 15 year old.

She should tell them to sleep in a tent.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person doesn’t think she owes her family anything.

I assume she might live on her own now.

Here’s a suggestion to get the police involved.

Nobody thinks she should help her family.

If you kick someone out, don’t expect them to help you.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.