Teenager Takes A Stand With Stepmom For Demanding He Wake Her Up Before He Needs To, And Now She’s Gaslighting And Punishing Him

Being a teenager with a stepmom is typically no picnic and has probably inspired fairy tales like Cinderella.

The power dynamic is hard to overcome. See why this teen is sick and tired of his stepmom’s entitlement.

AITAH for choosing to stop waking my stepmother up every morning? I am 17 and for maybe the past 3 years I have regularly gotten up at 6 am because that is the most active time in the morning. My brothers have to wake up at that time to get ready for school and since they are up and making noise, it just worked better.

But a recent change didn’t make his life easier at all.

Since the beginning of my junior year though I have realized that I simply don’t have to wake up so early and have wanted to change my alarm to a better time that works for me. Here is where the conflict with my stepmother comes in. She sleeps through her alarm almost constantly. Despite being the adult in the house who takes the kids to school, she frequently sleeps through her alarm in the morning. Now I was originally being nice. I would wake her up on time just to make sure she is up. That was in October. It kept happening. At least two or three times a week I would have to go wake up my stepmother in the morning to make sure she can do what she is responsible to do.

So he stood up for himself.

I finally got sick and tired of it. I said pretty straightforwardly that it isn’t my responsibility to be waking up my stepmother in the morning (as I am a teenager and she is a 36 year old woman). Was called disrespectful and had a few of my devices taken away because of it. I eventually gave up and just changed my morning alarm so now I wake up after they are supposed to be up. Currently 6:30 but I am eventually going to change it to 7:00. This morning though, she once again slept through her alarm and since I was not up to wake her, she ended up being 30 minutes late to take the kids to school.

Then she got nasty.

She instantly pinned the blame on me after I said that, “I changed my alarm to wake up later.” She said to me, “Oh so you just don’t give a %*$# anymore.” AITA for believing that my stepmother should be a responsible adult waking up on time and dealing with her consequences if she doesn’t wake up on time?

Here is what people are saying.

Boom! Good play.

A bit harsh, but yes, it’s rude and annoying.

I wonder how she did it before.

Exactly. What a monster.

Those are loud!

I hope he moves out soon.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.