Tenant Was Woken Up At 7AM Every Day By Her New Neighbors’ Yipping Dogs, So She Started Drafting A Note That Came With An HOA Deadline Attached

Apartment living requires a certain level of mutual respect, but barking dogs at 7am on a sleep-in day test that fast.

When a resident spent six months being woken up by her new neighbors’ yipping dogs every time someone walked through the hallway, she started to feel helpless.

So she considered if leaving a note would help, or only make things worse.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA if I wrote a note to my neighbors across the hall telling them they have to do something about their barking dogs? I recently had a new batch of neighbors move in across the hall from me about six months ago.

Even without speaking, these neighbors have made their presence known.

I have yet to have a face-to-face interaction with them, but they have two tiny dogs that constantly yip and bark whenever I leave my apartment or come back, no matter the time of day. I have Sundays and Mondays off work, and Tuesday mornings I don’t start until 11, so I get to sleep in.

The dogs have completely ruined this tenant’s peace.

My neighbors across the hall leave early, and that makes their dogs bark right at 7am when I am still sleeping. Every single week I get woken up or kept awake by my neighbors’ barking dogs. They are so loud and so yippy, and they’re interfering with my sleep both early in the morning and late at night.

Now the tenant wonders what to do next.

I have considered writing a note to them, telling them they need to do something about their barking dogs before I contact the HOA or complain to the police on a night when they don’t stop barking. WIBTA if I did this?

Six months of 7am wake-up calls from two dogs she never asked to meet is more than enough grounds for a note.

This commenter seems pessimistic that writing a note would even do anything.

It’s possible these neighbors just got off on the wrong foot.

This user thinks the neighbors at least deserve the benefit of the doubt.

This fellow owner knows how difficult it can be to keep dogs quiet.

Sometimes you just have to protect your peace by any means necessary.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.