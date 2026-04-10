April 10, 2026 at 4:48 pm

‘The row behind us was open, too.’ – A Traveler Got Annoyed When Someone Sat Next To Him On A Plane Instead Of Choosing From A Number Of Empty Seats

by Matthew Gilligan

man on a plane

TikTok/@andrewpjohnson

As far as pet peeves go, this one is up there.

A man named Andrew posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why he wasn’t too happy about the seating situation on a flight he took.

man on a plane

TikTok/@andrewpjohnson

Andrew stared at the camera intensely and the video’s text overlay reads, “I know Southwest has assigned seats now, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay right next to me when the aisle seat is open and so is the entire row across from us.”

empty seats on a plane

TikTok/@andrewpjohnson

Andrew panned the camera to his left to show viewers how much open space there was on the flight.

The video’s caption reads, “The row behind us was open, too.”

empty seats on a plane

TikTok/@andrewpjohnson

Check out the video.

@andrewpjohnson

the row behind us was open too………… #southwest #airlines #flying #airplane #southwestairlines

♬ original sound – AJ

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 10.00.16 AM The row behind us was open, too. A Traveler Got Annoyed When Someone Sat Next To Him On A Plane Instead Of Choosing From A Number Of Empty Seats

Another viewer asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 10.00.34 AM The row behind us was open, too. A Traveler Got Annoyed When Someone Sat Next To Him On A Plane Instead Of Choosing From A Number Of Empty Seats

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 10.00.50 AM The row behind us was open, too. A Traveler Got Annoyed When Someone Sat Next To Him On A Plane Instead Of Choosing From A Number Of Empty Seats

This is definitely NOT COOL.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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