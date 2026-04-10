‘The row behind us was open, too.’ – A Traveler Got Annoyed When Someone Sat Next To Him On A Plane Instead Of Choosing From A Number Of Empty Seats

As far as pet peeves go, this one is up there.

A man named Andrew posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why he wasn’t too happy about the seating situation on a flight he took.

Andrew stared at the camera intensely and the video’s text overlay reads, “I know Southwest has assigned seats now, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay right next to me when the aisle seat is open and so is the entire row across from us.”

Andrew panned the camera to his left to show viewers how much open space there was on the flight.

The video’s caption reads, “The row behind us was open, too.”

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer asked a question.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This is definitely NOT COOL.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.