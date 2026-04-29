The School Uniform Said Pants Had To Be Beige, So He Wore Beige Skinny Jeans Until A Teacher Told Him To Go To The Office Where The Principal Supported His Interpretation Of The Rules

When a school sets up a dress code with a uniform, they need to be very specific about what the kids are allowed to wear.

What would you do if the dress code just said that the pants had to be beige in color, but no other details?

That is what happened at the school in this story, so one student got beige skinny jeans and even sweatpants, which got him kicked out of class until he objected, and the principal allowed it.

Can’t wear skinny jeans to school So, this happened on my senior year in high school.

Uniforms can be a very good thing at school (even if the students hate them).

I went to a private school that had a uniform. On our senior year, they decided to change it to beige pants, brown shoes and a blue shirt with the school logo.

But these aren’t in line with the dress code.

So as teenagers, we all bought skinny jeans to wear since they looked much better. I bought ones that were particularly tight around my calves and my history teacher decided they did not comply with the dress code, so she told me loudly and publicly to buy new ones or she wouldnt allow me inside the clasroom.

This should have been handled properly.

She was making a huge deal out of it in front of the class. Keep in mind that the rest of the faculty had taken no issue with them, I even had classes with the headmistress and she didn’t care. Of course I wasn’t about to buy new pants, especially when the class was waiting to see what I would do.

He is coming prepared.

So, for the next class I printed a copy of the email that informed the change in uniform and sat down. As soon as she got to class she came up to me and told me to leave, refusing to look at the email. I stood up and left. Went into another class, took a chair and came back. I made sure to place the chair loudly on the edge of the door frame and sat down.

I’m sure he would get in trouble for causing a disruption.

She got really mad at this and closed the door so I decided to try and annoy as many people as I could from the hallway, walked around the school poking my head in windows etc. Of course I was noticed and sent to the principal’s, when asked why I wasnt in class I just answered that “Teacher” didnt like my pants so she wouldnt let me in.

They’ll change that rule very quickly.

She was called and when they told me that she was right I produced the email and showed them that it never specified what type of pants, only that they were beige. I was allowed in again and used the same loophole to get away with wearing sweatpants in school.

I doubt that they just let him get away with it; the school would have no issue updating the rules to get the outcomes they wanted.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Yeah, I don’t agree either.

Technically, he is following the dress code.

Not a bad idea from this commenter.

Styles are always changing.

Yup, that’s for sure.

If you make a dress code, it needs to be very specific.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.