Their Manager Made Up Insane Rules About Pen Usage, So They Made Sure None Of Her Vital Work Documents Were Legible

Some managers make up rules just to feel some sense of authority.

What would you do if your boss’s trivial rules starting getting in the way of your ability to do your job? One person recently shared a simple but effective way that they managed this situation. Here’s what went down.

You want the form filled out in blue ink only? Happy to help with that.

This happened about three years ago at a temp job I had doing admin work for a mid-size logistics company.

Nothing glamorous, mostly processing intake forms and filing paperwork.

My direct supervisor, let’s call her Donna, was the type of person who had strong opinions about process and very little patience for questions.

This very rarely equates to efficiency.

Early on I made the mistake of asking her to clarify an instruction and she made it clear she didn’t have time for that and I should just figure it out.

Fine.

About six weeks in, Donna sends a company-wide email stating that all physical intake forms must be completed in blue ink only going forward, no exceptions, because black ink apparently didn’t scan as cleanly.

Donna really does have a lot of big opinions.

Reasonable enough rule.

The problem was that the supply cabinet had approximately four blue pens in it, all of which disappeared within a day.

I asked Donna if we could order more blue pens.

That answer feels obvious.

She told me to use what was available and figure it out.

So I figured it out.

I went to the office supply store on my lunch break and bought myself a personal supply of blue pens, which I kept at my desk and did not share.

There’s no way that doesn’t end in disaster.

My coworkers kept running out of blue pens and asking to borrow mine.

I said I’m sorry I only have enough for myself, you might want to ask Donna about ordering more.

Four separate people went to Donna about the pen situation over the next two weeks.

Claiming total ownership over the pens is diabolical work.

Donna eventally had to sit in a meeting with the office manager about supply ordering protocols and why half the intake forms for two weeks were submitted in black ink with a note attached saying “no blue pens available.”

I heard the phrase “ordering protocols” a lot in that office for a while after that.

My pen supply remained private and plentiful.

People like this always think they’ll get their way until THEIR boss has to get involved. Let’s see what the good folks of Reddit had to say about this one.

Many could sadly relate to the experience.



And shared similar stories.



Others didn’t feel the story was worth it.



And one person just shut it down.



This manager is literally about read it and weep.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.