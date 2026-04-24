‘Wait for it. As soon as he hears me walk in…’ – This Family Dog Isn’t Allowed On The Couch, But When Nobody’s Looking…

Trying to teach a dog not to go on the couch can be difficult, and it can be downright impossible if you aren’t around to watch them closely.

When this TikToker quietly came home, she recorded her naughty dog on the couch.

She begins the video showing herself laughing and shaking her head. The caption on the video says, “My dog is NOT allowed on the couch. And yet, this is what I come home to every night…”

Dogs will be dogs.

She then shows the dog on the couch, sleeping soundly. The description of the video says, “Wait for it. As soon as he hears me walk in, he jumps off and pretends he wasn’t on there.”

That dog knows the rules, but it loves that couch.

She then zooms in on the dog, who is sleeping away. You know that this dog is up there all day long while nobody is home.

Oh well, who can blame it?

At least it is just sleeping up there and not chewing on the couch or doing other destructive things.

If you really want to keep your dog off the couch, you have to be very strict.

Dogs will try to get away with whatever they can.

Check out the full video below and see what you think.

Most people in the comments think she should just let the dog stay on the couch.

This person says she is Team Dog On Couches.

Well, dogs can be dirty and destructive. That’s why.

Well, this might be taking it a little too far.

That dog is just living its best life.

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