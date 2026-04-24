Waitress Didn’t Get a Tip From A Rude Customer, But His Wife Came Back Into The Restaurant And Apologized, Leaving Money

If you’ve ever worked as a server at a restaurant, you know that some couples are polar opposites of each other in terms of how they treat workers.

It’s almost like a good cop/bad cop situation.

In this story, a waitress explained what happened when things went sideways with a couple she had to wait on.

Let’s take a look!

Server: customer made me cry. “I was working dinner shift last night and it was a decent day. My last table of the night is one I’ll remember. I had a middle aged man, his wife and older daughter (50) (50) (21) They came in a little moody so I was being extra kind, they were my only table and I brought them appetizers, refills, alcohol, offered dessert. But I gave them space too because of their moods. End of the bill comes and I bring their tab. I wrote “thank you! :)” on their tip tab and I get it back.

What the hell?!?!

I see a big zero on the tip line and some sloppy handwriting below my thank you. I approach the man and ask what he wrote in a kind manner, just because earlier I asked for feedback and he wouldn’t give none. He says in a stern tone “horrible food, worse service.” Then PUSHED me on my lower back and walked off. And yes, he did eat his entire meal no complaints.

A manager stepped in.

A manager even stopped by and tried to get feedback, he wouldn’t even tell them why I was so terrible. The manager said I hope to see you guys again! The man said, are you kidding me? He then left with his daughter.

Plot twist, coming in hot!

I’m standing by the computer entering my $0 tip. Then HIS wife comes up to me, says “sorry my husband is such a jerk.” Then tips me OVER 20%. And yeah, I cried after that.

OP feels bad for the wife.

Imagine having a partner where YOU have to apologize for their behavior. I’ve never had any customer complaints about my service, I’ve only had people tell my manager that I was really sweet. This is my first month being a server.”

Let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person was shocked.

And another individual weighed in.

Here’s the exact opposite scenario.

One person notices a pattern.

At least this jerk’s wife had the decency to come back and apologize.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.