Warehouse Employee Hears Older Coworkers Complaining About Her And Spreading Rumors, So She Tells The Supervisor

Imagine being one of the youngest employees where you work, and some of your older coworkers complain about you and spread lines about you. Would you confront them, try to ignore them, or talk to a supervisor?

In this story, one young woman is in this situation. She decides to talk to a supervisor, but she wasn’t expecting the coworkers to get so emotional about it.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for making these girls at work cry after they reported me to our supervisor? So I work in a warehouse and there’s this one group of girls all older than me in their mid 20s to 30s, also I’m (21F)and one of the reasons that they reported me for happened today. Our team coordinator that’s in charge or the area i work in tells us what work we have to do and the work I do is basically just scanning pallets and taking the selected boxes off it. Mind you some of the boxes are heavy and most of the people in the workplace are old and have back problems so when they get given the work they complain and don’t want to do it so that’s why I’m always given this specific task in our work area.

She sounds like a hard worker and a team player, but some people can always find a reason to complain about something.

So the girls that reported me are usually working in the opposite area I work in and from time to time we get given some extra workers to help us with the workload and when the time comes to scan pallets no one ever wants to do it or complain that their back hurts so whenever they see that I’m the only one scanning they complained to our supervisor that it’s not fair that I’m the one that gets to scan. Now me I could care less about who scans. I personally don’t like doing the same thing 8 hours a day five days a week because it gets tiring lifting all the boxes and I like rotating work but it’s not up to me because we have high kpi’s and need to do about 60-80 pallets an hour so that’s another reason as to why our team coordinator asks me to scan because I always meet our kpi’s. Also if I stop scanning then I could get in trouble.

She talked to the supervisor about the girls who complained.

Now if they want to scan they could just ask because I’d be more than happy to let anyone else scan but not once did any of the girls ask to scan the pallets but instead they reported me to our supervisor who is higher up and now everyone’s saying I’m rude or my behaviour is bad. Now reporting me is one thing but spreading rumours and talking bad about me is not right when I did nothing wrong so I ended up talking to my supervisor privately and she then told the girls and they started crying don’t even know why. Also they’re still talking and saying stuff behind my back thinking I won’t find out. So AITA for making them cry?

The whiny coworkers are the problem. All they have to do is ask if they can scan. Maybe they don’t get that job because they would be too slow at it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to ignore the crying coworkers.

One person makes a good point.

This is true.

This is also true.

Their tears have nothing to do with her.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.