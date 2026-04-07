Weird Man Asks Neighbor To Keep Their Dog Inside Until 7am Each Day, So The Neighbor Complies In The Most Annoying Way Possible

Imagine owning a dog and living in a neighborhood where there are houses nearby. Would you try to prevent your dog from barking so you didn’t disturb your neighbors, or would you figure that dogs will be dogs?

In this story, one man asks his neighbors to keep their dog inside until 7am, but this man is quite an annoying and sketchy kind of neighbor himself.

Instead of simply complying, the dog owner has a plan.

Keep reading for all the details.

Absolutely Mr. Neighbor! I have a neighbor who is a bit of a trouble maker. A bit of a backstory, he has 4 cars and often parks them all on the street completely filling the street in front of his, and my house. When he isn’t working on his car (with air wrenches), or washing them. He is probably idling his tow truck, oh yeah, he has a tow truck too, just rumbling away outside of my house.

It gets worse.

People are constantly coming and going from his house, likely for illicit reasons, but no way to prove that. There was a period where the police were at his house multiple times a week about two years ago, but that has subsided to once every couple months. He lives with his grandmother, who is immobile and you no longer see her anymore except when the ambulance comes and takes her to the hospital, alone.

The neighbor asked a favor.

Last week when I was walking out of my house to take my son to day care he came stomping across the street and started to be all buddy-buddy with me, so I immediately knew something was up. He asked if we can keep my dog, a German Shepherd, inside in the morning until 7:00am because he is tired of her waking him up. She is a shepherd, she barks, we limit it as best we can, but a dog is going to dog. I say sure, and continue buckling in my kid.

But he had a few more requests.

He then continues on and says to not take pictures of him or his house. I point to the camera overhead, which is oriented in a way to see my front door, driveway, and his house. I put it up to keep an eye on him and my property since he has a hot head and I don’t trust him to not do something stupid. Then to take the cake he told me to stop following his wife, and explained that she said I followed her home multiple times. I explained to him that I lived across the street, from time to time we will both be coming home at the same time, and that I have better things to do than park a mile away from home to follow her home.

Back to the dog situation…

So, for the malicious compliance, it comes back to keeping my dog inside until 7:00am so he can get his MUCH needed beauty sleep. Now, instead of leaving her dog door unlocked at night, and her going out in the morning when she wakes up (usually around when we wake up at 6:30am), we lock it at night and unlock it on the nose at 7:00am. But, at 7:00am when I let her out, I tell her to “speak” for about 5 minutes.

I feel bad for the other neighbors.

More often than not she’d go out in the morning, and come back in with no one any the wiser. Not any more, now she goes out and barks up a storm for a few minutes. woof woof woof

I get using the dog to get revenge on the annoying neighbor, but now this family is annoying the entire neighborhood by encouraging their dog to bark at 7am.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I’m sure the other neighbors are annoyed.

This person worries the neighbor might try to retaliate.

They both sound like annoying neighbors.

But this person loves the story and has a suggestion.

Nobody wants to be woken up to a dog barking.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.