When The School Told Students That They Had To Be Extra Careful About Taking Too Much Food At The Lunch Line, The Students Started Counting Out Every Piece Of Every Item, Including Fries, Which Held Up The Line Until The School Stopped Enforcing It

When going through the lunch line at school, it is important to only take what you are paying for, but students can’t always be trusted.

What would you do if your school started sending people to the back of the line if they took more than they were allowed so that they could put it back?

That is what happened to the students in this story, so they started counting out every item very carefully, including things like French fries, holding up the line, until the policy was adjusted.

School doesn’t want us to take too much food in the lunch line. We happily oblige. At my school, you serve yourself like a buffet line.

This is pretty reasonable.

Of course, the school doesn’t want you to take more than you pay for so they enforce rules on how many of one thing you can get. The problem is, if you had just one over the limit, they would stop you and make you go back.

I can just see them counting out every French fry.

This got incredibly annoying, so the kids at my school decided to count out everything, one by one. (And usually, there was only one tray for sides) They still enforce some of it, like you can only get one scoop of mashed potatoes, but they’ll let you get away with one too many fries as long as you’re not obviously and blatantly disobeying.

Sometimes complying with a rule as it is written is the best way to get it changed.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This could be very wasteful. Or gross.

Yup, which is crazy.

Exactly 23 fries.

Hopefully this is not the case.

Just let the kids eat what they want.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.