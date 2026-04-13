Woman Refused To Help A Friend Who Only Messaged Her When They Needed Something, So She Said No This Time And Got Accused Of Being A Bad Friend

Friendship should go both ways, not just one.

The following story is about a woman who has a friend who would only reach out when they needed help.

So when her friend asked for help again after weeks of silence, she decided to say no this time.

Now, tensions ensued, and she got accused of being a bad friend.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for refusing to help my friend after they ignored me for weeks? I have a friend who only seems to message me when they need something. Recently, they asked me to help them with a project. It would take a few hours of my time. The thing is, before this message, we had not talked for weeks.

This woman refused and told her friend she was busy.

The last few times we spoke, it was also because they needed help with something. I started feeling like they only contact me when it benefits them. This time, I told them I was busy and could not help. Technically, I could have made some time.

Now, her friend is upset and accusing her of being a bad friend.

Now, they are acting annoyed and saying I am being a bad friend. They said that helping each other is what friends do. I feel a bit guilty. I also feel like I am being used. Am I the jerk for refusing to help this time?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person shares a valid point.

This one makes sense, too.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

I wouldn’t be guilty about it, says this one.

Finally, short and simple.

If someone only calls when they need help, you’re their on-call assistant.

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