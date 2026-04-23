Woman Repeatedly Reminds Her Roommate To Lock The Door Behind Her, But When The Worst Happened, The Roommate Couldn’t Understand Why She Wasn’t Being Forgiven

When you live with roommates, you are entering into a contract of sorts.

Not only will you all pay the bills on time, you are also responsible for sharing the burden for chores, and for making sure that the house is safe and secure for everyone who lives there.

Usually this means making sure that kitchens and bathrooms are kept clean and safe, as well as acting responsibly when it comes to flames and other potential hazards.

One thing that people tend to just take as given is locking the doors behind you – because you’d always keep your home locked securely, right?

Well for the roommate of the woman in this story, that is not such a given. And the consequences of her refusing to lock the door behind her were dire.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for refusing to speak to my old roommate? My roommate always used to leave the door unlocked. I reminded her not to but she always did, because she didn’t feel like taking her key when she went out to party or go on late night walks. I told her if she wanted to go out at night, to wake me up and I’d lock the door and let her in when she got back. I usually wouldn’t be so worried about it, but we live in apartment-style dorms, and the main door leads directly outside. I talked to her about six times about locking the door before I escalated the issue, and then I reported her to the RA. I can lock the door to my room, but I get sick a lot and need to be able to get to the bathroom rather quickly.

But then, the situation got a whole lot worse.

Two weeks ago, she left in the middle of the night and left the door unlocked. A man walked in, and walked into my room and assaulted me. I called the police after he left and went to the ER. My dorm became a crime scene, and every moment after has been hell. I am still in physical pain two weeks after, and almost everyone on campus knows about it because of the ambulance and police and campus bulletin about locking doors. They caught the man who did this to me, and it was someone my roommate knows. I refuse to think that he was checking doors and happened to find mine unlocked. I’m not saying my roommate told him to force himself on me, but I can’t think it is a coincidence.

Let’s see how she responded to the situation in the aftermath.

I moved away and blocked my roommate because I’m so angry at her. I blame her, and however valid or not valid, I hate her. I don’t want to hear her apologies, and I want her to feel bad because I feel awful. When I was in the hospital, she said, “I’m sorry for what happened to you”, and I haven’t seen her since. My friends think I should hear her out, but I don’t want to. I know I cannot be objective in this situation, and I want to know if I should hear her out. I worry I was wrong for not even hearing her out. AITA?

What happened to this woman is tragic and traumatic, and no one should dictate how she reacts to the situation – it’s entirely for her to decide.

It’s not even just the fact she was assaulted – it’s the fact that it was avoidable, and wouldn’t have happened if her roommate hadn’t left the door unlocked after being asked multiple times not to.

The victim needs to focus on her recovery, not how bad her ex-roommate feels about it all.

Let’s see how folks on Reddit reacted to this.

Many people were furious on the victim’s behalf.

While others pointed out just how serious an issue not locking doors can be.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought that the victim owed her ex-roommate nothing at all.

Whether or not the roommate had known what the guy was going to do, it was her negligence that allowed him through the door in the first place.

It’s no wonder she feels bad, but the victim is in no way obliged to hear her out or want anything to do with her ever again.

She needs time and space to heal at the very least.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.