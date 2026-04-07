Woman Thinks The Kids On The Playground Are Troublemakers, So Her Neighbor Convinces His Brother-In-Law To Pretend To Be A Private Investigator

Imagine living in a neighborhood where you have a great view of the neighborhood playground. This would probably be fantastic if you have kids, but for the cranky woman in this story, it was more of a nightmare.

She was convinced the kids on the playground were up to no good. She even called the police multiple times.

But that still wasn’t good enough for her.

Then her neighbor had an idea. Keep reading for all the details.

Dealing with a nosy/toxic neighbor, using a brother in law and a decommissioned hearse. This is way back in 2012.. But it still feels so damn good to think about. We had just moved in to our new house, in a small and nice, but not posh, neighborhood. Our neighbor “Betty” was aggravated from the very beginning. She had a perfect view of the neighborhood playground, (as did we) but she really hated the fact that kids would enjoy themselves on said playground.

This is ridiculous!

In the first 2 months of us being there, she called the cops on the kids playing 3 times. Needless to say the officers were not very content with her either. But every time she would say something about drugs, violence etc. IE force the police to take action. I finally confronted her and told her that the kids had every right to play there, and that she should get her stuff together or move out to the country.

This is over the top!

She then went on a toddlers tirade, and said that she would hire a “private investigator” to keep an eye on things as she had “other, more important things to do, anyway”. Keep in mind that Betty was a senior citizen – so of course my conscience would not allow me to have her pay for such an inconvenience. Luckily for her, my brother in law was just out of a job and needed something to pay the bills. And as I had set out to make my neighbor as happy as possible, I thought I could get two birds with one stone.

This is hilarious!

So I rang him up, and within two days we had set up the new company “Tommy’s PI office ”. My BIL is a bit scruffy looking, wearing mostly overalls and crocs, but I figured he would be perfect for the job as no-one would suspect him being a PI. I then went along and got him a company car, (as he might have to pursue the 10yo’s playing on the swings and dealing in their spare time) Luckily we found this magnificent beast, which would be perfect for a good long stakeout. Fortunately for me I got a family discount, so I didn’t have to put down a lot in wages, and the hearse was just over a 1000 bucks.

This worked out really well.

So we placed Tommy and his new company-hearse in front of Betty’s house (public road). So she would no longer have to worry about keeping an eye on the small criminals across the street. Within 2 weeks, she finally got enough of people “checking in on her”, and politely asked Tommy if he would give up his stakeout. We didn’t get more complaints after that.

Betty never should’ve bought a house with a view of a playground if she was bothered by kids playing on the playground. She sounds really annoying. The idea to recruit the brother-in-law to pretend to be a private investigator was hilarious! Well played!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is what I expected too.

Was this the ulterior motive?

It’s an interesting look!

No, that sounds about right.

That was a creative way to get the neighbor to stop complaining!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.